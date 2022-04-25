Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Here’s his post

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares inspirational posts on Twitter, has tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posted a picture of a bullock cart. Mahindra’s idea for an alternative transportation mode, the “original Tesla vehicle”, has grabbed attention online.

The picture shows two men lying on the cart while two bulls pull the vehicle through a picturesque landscape. The picture also promoted a bullock cart saying that it does not require fuel or a driver, and anyone can take a nap during the journey. “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google map required, No fuel to buy, No pollution, FSD mode (Fully Self Driven), Set Home Work place Relax, Take a nap, Reach your destination,” the picture said.

The Mahindra Group chairman tagged the CEO of electric car manufacturing company and wrote, “BACK to the Future…@elonmusk.”

The tweet posted Sunday has collected more than 1.3 lakh likes so far. While some users were left nostalgic and agreed with Mahindra’s idea, some pointed out ­cruelty to animals. “Stop imposing cruelty to animals. They are not your personal property to treat them and misuse them the way you want. Their are many other modes of traveling. If you are concerned… Start using cycles… No electricity… No petrol diesel… Blablabla,” commented a user.

“This brought back memories of my husband and his bandmates in Delhi, when as impoverished musicians in the 70s, could not afford the cab fare home, and with no public transport, would get on to one of these, fall asleep at the back and get home by dawn!!” wrote another user.

