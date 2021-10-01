Impressed by ‘Iron Man’ suit made out of scrap, Anand Mahindra pledges support to Manipur boy

When it comes to ingenuity, there’s no dearth of talent in India. Now, Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra has supported a talented youngster from Manipur who went viral for making an ‘Iron Man’ suit by repurposing scrap items.

Prem, who hails from Imphal, caught the attention of the business tycoon after a video of a functional Iron Man suit designed by him created a buzz online. Mahindra had expressed his desire to support the young talent. He said his company would not only help the boy to pursue his dreams but their foundation would also finance education of the boy and his siblings.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra informed his followers that with the help of their auto sector partners in the city, they were able to contact the boy. He said they also spoke about the boy’s goals and aspirations.

I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

“I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given,” the 66-year-old businessman wrote.

Lauding the boy for reusing discarded item for his creations, he also shared some images of the boy’s sketches and models designed by him.

I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Mahindra has supported other creators behind such jugaad solutions in the past. He said his company will provide the support needed to nurture the naturally talented boy. He tagged the chief design officer of Mahindra and Mahindra, Pratap Bose, saying that he was also impressed with Prem’s creations and would mentor him.

Mahindra added that Nanhi Kali, company’s NGO that supports education for underprivileged children, will facilitate the education of Prem and his siblings, who all hail from an underprivileged background.

Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

People on social media were not just impressed by Prem’s innovative design and his willingness to turn scrap into something useful, they also appreciated Mahindra’s gesture, thanking him for supporting the boy.

There is so much talent in India but just a few who recognize them. Kudos to @anandmahindra 👏👏🙌 💐 https://t.co/VCzczrjXfx — Kshemsmita Jain (@kshemsmita) October 1, 2021

I always believe in empowering people. @anandmahindra , @BosePratap @SheetalMehta and every hand ✋ in shaping his future – सादर नमन और धन्यवाद । https://t.co/L2HeS3yKp9 — San (@r_san_maze) October 1, 2021

Great gesture by @anandmahindra. So much of untapped #talent in India https://t.co/wdMR3QVRd2 — Tarun Udayaraj (@tarun_udayaraj) October 1, 2021

Now this is the best CSR activity one can adopt. https://t.co/02qhQbqbNN — bismanish (@bishmanis) October 1, 2021

Commendable work by both @anandmahindra and this talented young boy Prem. May God bless both. — Dr. Muktesh Chander, IPS (@mukteshchander) September 30, 2021

Just think if he get a proper education to enhance his superb potential..🙂👏👏 — Priya Tripathi (@priyatr11593678) October 1, 2021

I seriously doubt any B tech or M tech would have imagined and dared to design and really make such wonderful creations. Sky is the limit for this Boy. This Boy flourished because he was free. ANAND sir should ensure this Boy remains free even after coming under Mahindras. — Venkatesh Badagandi🧢 (@Venky06171) September 30, 2021

I m literally shocked, unbelievable man unbelievable, he converted imagination into reality, these type of design or project Mtech, Robotics & Thermodynamics students couldn’t dare to do it. He did it. Hats of to you. — saaqib ahmed (@saaqibahmed2) September 30, 2021

This boy is a genius, he is doing what we could only imagine in movies. There shouldn’t be any limit to his imagination and to what he could design and develop — Ramayan Pathak (@ramayanpathak) September 30, 2021

By nurturing talent we sow the seeds to future.

Thanks Mahindra for providing an apt platform to the talented. — Rahul Khatri (@RahulBarmer1) September 30, 2021

Bravo… for the amazing leg-up you are providing for the boy from an almost forgotten corner of India.

👏👏👏 — #HashRoy 🇮🇳 (@asinharoy) September 30, 2021

Simply awesome … feel so good for the young Prem … thank you Team Mahindra and positive power of social media 🙌 — Rahul Dev (@devrahul1969) September 30, 2021

Awesome Mechanics.. Talent needs good exposure. Really Great decision. God Bless. — Murali Menon 🇮🇳 (@MuraliMenon2371) September 30, 2021