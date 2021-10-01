scorecardresearch
Friday, October 01, 2021
Impressed by ‘Iron Man’ suit made out of scrap, Anand Mahindra pledges support to Manipur boy

Prem, a boy from Imphal, had caught the attention of Anand Mahindra after a functional 'Iron Man suit designed by him created a buzz online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 1, 2021 4:38:05 pm
ironman suit, manipur boy ironman suit, anand mahindra, mahindra group support imphal ironman suit boy, imphal boy use scrap items ironman suit, good news, indian expressThe Chairman of Mahindra group also informed they will be providing financial support to the boy and his siblings for their education.

When it comes to ingenuity, there’s no dearth of talent in India. Now, Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra has supported a talented youngster from Manipur who went viral for making an ‘Iron Man’ suit by repurposing scrap items.

Prem, who hails from Imphal, caught the attention of the business tycoon after a video of a functional Iron Man suit designed by him created a buzz online. Mahindra had expressed his desire to support the young talent. He said his company would not only help the boy to pursue his dreams but their foundation would also finance education of the boy and his siblings.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra informed his followers that with the help of their auto sector partners in the city, they were able to contact the boy. He said they also spoke about the boy’s goals and aspirations.

“I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given,” the 66-year-old businessman wrote.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lauding the boy for reusing discarded item for his creations, he also shared some images of the boy’s sketches and models designed by him.

Mahindra has supported other creators behind such jugaad solutions in the past. He said his company will provide the support needed to nurture the naturally talented boy. He tagged the chief design officer of Mahindra and Mahindra, Pratap Bose, saying that he was also impressed with Prem’s creations and would mentor him.

Mahindra added that Nanhi Kali, company’s NGO that supports education for underprivileged children, will facilitate the education of Prem and his siblings, who all hail from an underprivileged background.

People on social media were not just impressed by Prem’s innovative design and his willingness to turn scrap into something useful, they also appreciated Mahindra’s gesture, thanking him for supporting the boy.

