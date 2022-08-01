Anand Mahindra pays homage to late Robert G Lyngdoh with former Meghalaya Minister’s rendition of Corinne, Corinna. Watch

After former Home Minister of Meghalaya Robert G Lyngdoh passed away, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared his rendition of the song “Corinne, Corinna”. As seen in the clip, Lyngdoh sings the track by Ray Peterson from the album Tell Laura I love her. In the middle of the song, he also plays the harp, showing his musical skills.

In his emotional tweet, Mahindra mentioned that Lyngdoh used to carry a harp in his pocket. He passed away on July 29 after succumbing to cancer.

Robert Lyngdoh, ex Home Minister of Meghalaya.

“Always carried his harmonica (harp) in his pocket. Just 62, he lost a battle with cancer & passed away on the 29th. Didn’t know him but wish we could have had him do a cameo at the @Mahindra blues R.I.P Bob. A Bluesman forever..” tweeted Mahindra.

Netizens loved Lyngdoh’s rendition and poured their tributes in the comment section. “May his soul rest in peace,” commented a user. Another user commented, ” @anandmahindra What a homage to the great man, he was indeed a gifted artist , musician and a Statesman. He resonated with people of all ages, Meghalaya and the nation has lost a great man the world will be a lesser place without him.”

Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister, conveyed condolences after his demise. “The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to@ampareenlyngdoh & his family,” Sangma tweeted.

According to EastMojo, Lyngdoh was fondly called Bob or Bah Bobby and was famous for his extraordinary method in dealing with militancy in Meghalaya. He was admitted at Bethany Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after becoming critical on July 11.