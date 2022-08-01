Anand Mahindra pays homage to late Robert G Lyngdoh with former Meghalaya Minister’s rendition of Corinne, Corinna. Watch

Updated: August 1, 2022 1:25:24 pm
After former Home Minister of Meghalaya Robert G Lyngdoh passed away, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared his rendition of the song “Corinne, Corinna”. As seen in the clip, Lyngdoh sings the track by Ray Peterson from the album Tell Laura I love her. In the middle of the song, he also plays the harp, showing his musical skills.
In his emotional tweet, Mahindra mentioned that Lyngdoh used to carry a harp in his pocket. He passed away on July 29 after succumbing to cancer.
Watch the video here:
Robert Lyngdoh, ex Home Minister of Meghalaya.
Always carried his harmonica (harp) in his pocket. Just 62, he lost a battle with cancer & passed away on the 29th. Didn’t know him but wish we could have had him do a cameo at the @Mahindra blues
R.I.P Bob. A Bluesman forever..🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/48JQmxtB8q
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2022
“Always carried his harmonica (harp) in his pocket. Just 62, he lost a battle with cancer & passed away on the 29th. Didn’t know him but wish we could have had him do a cameo at the @Mahindra blues R.I.P Bob. A Bluesman forever..” tweeted Mahindra.
Netizens loved Lyngdoh’s rendition and poured their tributes in the comment section. “May his soul rest in peace,” commented a user. Another user commented, ” @anandmahindra What a homage to the great man, he was indeed a gifted artist , musician and a Statesman. He resonated with people of all ages, Meghalaya and the nation has lost a great man the world will be a lesser place without him.”
Amazing rendition ! Just brilliant!
— Pavan Periwal (@PavanPeriwal) July 31, 2022
Bah Bob or Bobby was not only eternally at harmony with his harmonica but also an infectiously witty and fearless politician who had amazing calming effect on generations of extremists in Meghalaya
— Kashinath Jena (@KashiJena) July 31, 2022
A tribute to ex home minister of Meghalaya for his love to music ( harmonica) … thanks Anandji for your homage to the departed soul..
— MAHABIR LAL AGRWALLA (@agarwallaml) August 1, 2022
@anandmahindra What a homage to the great man , he was indeed a gifted artist , musician and a Statesman . He resonated with people of all ages, Meghalaya and the nation has lost a great man the world will be a lesser place without him . May his soul rest in Eternal Peace 🙏🙏 https://t.co/ym198FfVBi
— Roger K Sangma (@its_RogerSangma) July 31, 2022
Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister, conveyed condolences after his demise. “The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to@ampareenlyngdoh & his family,” Sangma tweeted.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to EastMojo, Lyngdoh was fondly called Bob or Bah Bobby and was famous for his extraordinary method in dealing with militancy in Meghalaya. He was admitted at Bethany Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after becoming critical on July 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Partha Chatterjee in jail, Mamata Banerjee says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday
Anand Mahindra pays homage to late Robert G Lyngdoh with former Meghalaya Minister’s rendition of Corinne, Corinna. Watch
IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended; check how to register
Veteran Telugu actor Kadali Jaya Saradhi passes away
‘Sisters, not twins’: What a doctor says about having different sizes of breasts
IIT-Madras offers 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science; JEE score not required
GST collections rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July
Kalamassery bus burning case: NIA court sentences two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, another to six years
Transfer roundup: Chelsea look to hijack De Jong transfer as Barcelona confirm Kounde
Fourth Nigerian national arrested in 10 days, Pune police probe organised drug trafficking gang
Pratik Sehajpal gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans call it unfair
Vijay Deverakonda posts heartfelt note after fan faints at Liger event: ‘Your love has touched me’