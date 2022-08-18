‘Like India’s growth story’: Anand Mahindra on longest train, Super Vasuki. Watch video

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video featuring Super Vasuki, India’s longest freight train. The 3.5-km-long train’s movement has left netizens astounded.
The clip shows the freight train moving at lightning speed through the Kothari Road railway station in Chhattisgarh. As the long train passes by, the video shows the number of wagons that move through. The movement of the train with 295 wagons and six engines is captured in the 1:48 minute video.
“Amazing. Like India’s growth story. Never-ending…” Mahindra captioned the clip. The clip retweeted by Mahindra was shared by a Twitter handle, Amazing Posts, with the caption “India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight”.
Amazing. Like India’s growth story. Never-ending… https://t.co/HDhHwoTdjn
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2022
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the clip of the train two days ago. The clip, which garnered more than one million views, was captioned “Super Vasuki – India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight”.
South Western Railway had mentioned that the Super Vasuki haul was held on Independence Day as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. Sharing a clip showing the aerial view of the freight train, the railway tweeted, “To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran SUPER VASUKI, five loaded train long haul on 15th Aug 2022 as a part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Celebration. This is 3.5 km long Pentahaul with 295 wagons carrying 27000 tonnes @secrail.”
Netizens were amazed to watch the long train’s movement. A user commented, “We are ‘trained’ for a long haul.” Another user commented,”My India moving ahead on the path of progress. Now it will not get tired,but will set new record for development.” A third user wrote, “Development happens only when the decision makers dare. Someone dared to dream this and make it a reality!”
