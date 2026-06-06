‘This boy is very talented’: Anand Mahindra seeks to help young magician seen performing on Nainital’s streets

Sharing the clip, Mahindra wrote, “This boy is very talented. Is he still working on the streets of Nainital? I want to help not only with his studies but also to encourage his interest in magic."

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again drawn attention on social media after reaching out to help a young street magician whose performance in Nainital has been winning hearts online.

Mahindra shared a video on X featuring a boy named Sahil, who was seen entertaining passersby with an impressive magic act on a street in the Uttarakhand hill town. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and jeans, the youngster confidently performed before a crowd that steadily gathered around him.

Using simple props such as metal bowls, a wand, a coin, and small red balls, Sahil showcased a series of tricks that left spectators amazed. He seamlessly made objects appear and disappear, while keeping the audience engaged with his lively presentation and sense of humour.