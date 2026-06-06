‘This boy is very talented’: Anand Mahindra seeks to help young magician seen performing on Nainital’s streets

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again drawn attention on social media after reaching out to help a young street magician whose performance in Nainital has been winning hearts online.
Mahindra shared a video on X featuring a boy named Sahil, who was seen entertaining passersby with an impressive magic act on a street in the Uttarakhand hill town. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and jeans, the youngster confidently performed before a crowd that steadily gathered around him.
Using simple props such as metal bowls, a wand, a coin, and small red balls, Sahil showcased a series of tricks that left spectators amazed. He seamlessly made objects appear and disappear, while keeping the audience engaged with his lively presentation and sense of humour.
One of the highlights of the act was when he ‘found’ a coin in a spectator’s shoe, ear, and even nose, drawing laughter from those watching. His stage presence and confidence appeared to strike a chord with Mahindra.
Sharing the clip, Mahindra wrote, “This boy is very talented. Is he still working on the streets of Nainital? I want to help not only with his studies but also to encourage his interest in magic. Why shouldn’t he become one of the world’s greatest magicians? Can anyone help me get in touch with him and his parents?”
Yeh ladka bahut talented hai.
Kya woh abhi bhi Nainital ki sadkon par kaam kar raha hai?
Main na sirf uski padhai mein madad karna chahta hoon, balki jaadu mein uski dilchaspi ko bhi badhava dena chahta hoon.
Kyon na woh duniya ke behtareen jaadugaron mein se ek bane?
Kya… pic.twitter.com/lju2LokTBj
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2026
The appeal quickly gained traction online, with many users praising Mahindra’s willingness to support the child and offering to help locate him.
One user responded, “Sir, I’ll try to find out. My relatives live in Haldwani, I’ll contact them and get the information.”
Another shared details about the boy’s background, writing, “Original Place of Residence: Sahil’s family originally hails from the state of Rajasthan. Current Residence: They currently live in a rented house in the Ramnagar area under Nainital district of Uttarakhand.”
Many others welcomed the gesture. “No one can recognize the talent of such children, I think. Now this kid is going to become famous because of Anand sir, and that’s even better!” one person commented.
Another user highlighted a broader issue, saying, “The government should take such initiatives that no child has to go to earn money on the streets. They should receive good education and employment.”