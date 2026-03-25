‘The world comes to you’: Anand Mahindra hails Odisha’s ‘flywheel’ as state wins 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships bid

Anand Mahindra noted that global competitiveness is often built through “clusters” (Image source: @manas_muduli/X)

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, hailed Odisha after the state was selected as the host for the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships, calling it the result of long-term strategic planning. The event is expected to bring top athletes from around the world to Bhubneswar.

In a post on X, the Indian billionaire businessman congratulated Odisha for “making us proud,” highlighting that this achievement reflects years of deliberate investment in sports infrastructure and ecosystem development.

Referring to the ideas of renowned economist Michael Porter, Mahindra noted that global competitiveness is often built through “clusters”.

“Michael Porter, the Guru of competitive strategy, described how nations build advantage through clusters: dense ecosystems where infrastructure, talent, institutions and demand reinforce each other,” Mahindra added.