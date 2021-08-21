Anand Mahindra shares video of man on ‘motorcycle wheelchair’, netizens hail unique innovation

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of a man on a unique motorised wheelchair, saying that the innovation will help accelerate the lives of the differently abled.

Tweeting the video, Mahindra wrote, “Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help..”

Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help.. pic.twitter.com/73zMKrGkAH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2021

Responding to Mahindra’s tweet, Neo Motion, a Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras, wrote, “We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly!”

We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly! Do provide a suitable way to connect with you Website – https://t.co/xp5tmLyoZS — NeoMotion (@neomotionlife) August 21, 2021

The company said that the innovation is called NeoBolt, and it has been designed to help “wheelchair users” move around cities without being dependent on anyone. NeoBolt is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike.

The motorised machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair, making life easier for the differently abled to commute.

Reacting to the post, many netizens said it was a great and thoughtful innovation for the differently abled. People using these bikes also shared their experiences.

