Anand Mahindra shares video of man on ‘motorcycle wheelchair’, netizens hail unique innovation

Updated: August 21, 2021 6:16:18 pm
Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of a man on a unique motorised wheelchair, saying that the innovation will help accelerate the lives of the differently abled.
Tweeting the video, Mahindra wrote, “Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help..”
Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help.. pic.twitter.com/73zMKrGkAH
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2021
Responding to Mahindra’s tweet, Neo Motion, a Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras, wrote, “We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly!”
Dear @anandmahindra
We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly!
Do provide a suitable way to connect with you
Website – https://t.co/xp5tmLyoZS
— NeoMotion (@neomotionlife) August 21, 2021
The company said that the innovation is called NeoBolt, and it has been designed to help “wheelchair users” move around cities without being dependent on anyone. NeoBolt is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike.
The motorised machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair, making life easier for the differently abled to commute.
Reacting to the post, many netizens said it was a great and thoughtful innovation for the differently abled. People using these bikes also shared their experiences.
Entry of such innovation in market would be a great support to such people!
— Parth Thacker (@thackerparthj) August 21, 2021
This is so cool.
— Tanmay Shah (@tanmayshah28) August 21, 2021
Wow. It’s a great innovation. Probably battery powered. Simple & efficient.
— Gunashekar 🇮🇳 (@Gunashekar_R) August 21, 2021
Truely need for needy diffrently unabled. Automobile companies can take up project. With Govt / social organisation it can be subsidised. Copyright to be looked for
— Dr Jayprakash Shah (@DrJPShah) August 21, 2021
Chandigarh spinal Rehab team is privileged to state that we assisted in the design and trials for the end -users of this remarkable invention developed by R2D2 team of IIT Madras.
We are pioneers of Holistic Rehabilitation for persons with severe neurological disabilities… pic.twitter.com/zTbVhZ5vJ7
— Nicky P Kaur (@NickyPKaur3) August 21, 2021
Great Innovation.
My Hearty congratulations 🎉
— Nithinkumar (@nithinkumarban1) August 21, 2021
It’s a life changer for me, it has given me great freedom and independence. The video you posted was of neo motion @neomotionlife a Chennai based company..m please come up with an accessible car that we all can easily drive pic.twitter.com/lTcJK7tTsB
— BirjuPatel Prankster (@Patelville) August 21, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-