scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Must Read

Anand Mahindra shares video of man on ‘motorcycle wheelchair’, netizens hail unique innovation

Neo Motion, a Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras, said that the innovation is called NeoBolt, and it has been designed to help "wheelchair users" move around cities without being dependent on anyone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 21, 2021 6:16:18 pm
NeoBolt is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike. (Twitter/NeoMotion)

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of a man on a unique motorised wheelchair, saying that the innovation will help accelerate the lives of the differently abled.

Tweeting the video, Mahindra wrote, “Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help..”

Also Read |Engineer father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk

Responding to Mahindra’s tweet, Neo Motion, a Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras, wrote, “We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly!”

The company said that the innovation is called NeoBolt, and it has been designed to help “wheelchair users” move around cities without being dependent on anyone. NeoBolt is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike.

The motorised machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair, making life easier for the differently abled to commute.

Reacting to the post, many netizens said it was a great and thoughtful innovation for the differently abled. People using these bikes also shared their experiences.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 21: Latest News

Advertisement