‘Future of 10 Downing Street?’: Anand Mahindra shares memes capturing mood for Rishi Sunak’s UK PM bid

Rishi Sunak announced his bid to become the UK’s next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would resign from his post. Now, desi folks are beyond excited for the Indian-origin politician, marking the news with jokes and memes. Anand Mahindra too has jumped on the bandwagon.

Sharing a meme collected from the internet, the business tycoon joined the conversation about what might happen if a politician with Indian roots wins the race. The viral meme tried to capture what it might look like if any Indian ever resided at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

The iconic main door decked with mango leaves toran and windows decorated with ‘Shubh Labh’ and Lord Ganesha stickers, seen during Diwali in most Indian homes, many pictured the old British house to look the same. With the auspicious Swastika signs painted with sindoor on the door post, desis reimagined the home of the leader of the UK government.

“The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour,” the businessman tweeted, asking if this is what the future holds.

The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour…😊 pic.twitter.com/rjkYPhWDGX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2022

After being embroiled in a series of controversies, Johnson last week announced he would step down from his office. His much-anticipated exit came after Sunak and other senior ministers resigned, stating their lack of faith in his leadership.

Titled ‘Ready4Rishi’, the Member of Parliament for Richmond kicked off his campaign with the release of a video on social media, emphasising his Indian heritage and saying that his “family is everything” to him. “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country,” he said, announcing his bid.

An initial 11 candidates have put their names forward to become leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next leader.