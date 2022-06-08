‘A blend of art’: Anand Mahindra marvels at stacked-up steel plates in Sringeri temple

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was left astounded at the sight of stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka’s Sringeri temple. Sharing a photograph of the plates, the chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote, “That’s awesome. Like a sculpture… A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it…”

Stacking a large number of steel plates over one another requires a lot of precision. The plates seen in the photograph have been arranged neatly in a semi-circular manner, prompting one to take a closer look at them.

Asha Kharga, a Twitter user who posted the photograph, also noted the relation between balance and harmony depicted in the picture. “The secret of life is to find the right balance in everything you do…at the @Sringeri temple in Karnataka, the steel plates show how balance brings harmony. Almost like a modern installation in a simple temple,” Kharga wrote.

Responding to Mahindra’s query about the video of assembling the plates, Kharga said that she missed watching the assembling process. “Thank you @anandmahindra. Missed seeing that aspect; hopefully will see that on the next visit. The food is the most nutritious and delicious I have eaten. Served with utmost humanity and kindness,” she commented.

Netizens also marvelled at the arrangement of the plates. “Sir you ask about assembling, I do recommend you watch how they remove it, it’s an art in itself. One big swipe they start at the top and collect 10-15 plates at once. I have seen it personally,” commented a user.

Another social media user said, “We have been watching it since our childhood sir. Not a new thing.. but yes definitely it’s an art of compiling them together.”

A third netizen quipped, “It looks like a Big Silver Whale.”

