Anand Mahindra learns the ‘Naatu Naatu’ move with Ram Charan. Watch the wholesome moment here

Ever since its release in March last year, the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has only grown in popularity. On Saturday, when business tycoon Anand Mahindra met actor Ram Charan, he could not help but learn the now-iconic dance steps to the Golden Globe-winning song.

The sweet interaction between the Telugu superstar and Mahindra during the Hyderabad E-Prix race was caught in a video. In the video, Ram Charan teaches Mahindra the hook step of Naatu Naatu in a step-by-step manner as the industrialist follows his lead.

Mahindra shared this video on Twitter and wrote, “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!”.

@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction.

Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team🙏🏼❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023

This video soon raked over 55,000 likes. Commenting on Mahindra’s tweet, Ram Charan wrote, “@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team”. A Twitter user jokingly wrote, “It should be called “e-race-u, e-race-u!” ”.

Naatu Naatu, a Telugu-language song composed by M M Keeravani, made history after it became the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January this year.