Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Anand Mahindra learns the ‘Naatu Naatu’ move with Ram Charan. Watch the wholesome moment here

Actor Ram Charan met industrialist Anand Mahindra at the Hyderabad E-Prix.

Ever since its release in March last year, the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has only grown in popularity. On Saturday, when business tycoon Anand Mahindra met actor Ram Charan, he could not help but learn the now-iconic dance steps to the Golden Globe-winning song.

The sweet interaction between the Telugu superstar and Mahindra during the Hyderabad E-Prix race was caught in a video. In the video, Ram Charan teaches Mahindra the hook step of Naatu Naatu in a step-by-step manner as the industrialist follows his lead.

ALSO READ |‘No one is immune’: Anand Mahindra says even Laurel & Hardy can’t resist grooving to Naatu Naatu

Mahindra shared this video on Twitter and wrote, “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!”.

This video soon raked over 55,000 likes. Commenting on Mahindra’s tweet, Ram Charan wrote, “@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team”. A Twitter user jokingly wrote, “It should be called “e-race-u, e-race-u!” ”.

Naatu Naatu, a Telugu-language song composed by M M Keeravani, made history after it became the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January this year.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 11:22 IST
