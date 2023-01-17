‘Nothing comes easy’: Anand Mahindra lauds Neeraj Chopra’s ‘back-breaking effort’

Olympic gold medallist in javelin throw Neeraj Chopra has inspired business tycoon Anand Mahindra with his workout routine. The demanding routine reminded Mahindra of Chopra’s “extraordinary, back-breaking effort” and praises have poured in the comments section.

The clip shared by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shows the javelin thrower sprinting, taking leaps and training his body for strength and stamina. “Just watching the workout routine of @Neeraj_chopra1 reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy…” tweeted Mahindra.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 732,200 views on Twitter. Netizens too were impressed by the remarkable efforts put in by the reigning Olympic champion. A user commented, “Gosh..and to do this day in and day out,relentless.That’s what champions are made from.” Another user wrote, “True! long term success can only be hard-earned, no other way.” A third user commented, “Thats why it is said, ‘hard work pays.'”

Chopra is currently at UK’s Loughborough University where he is training ahead of the 2023 season. He is slated to participate in the world championships and the Asian Games this year. The 25-year-old is expected to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September and also take part in competitions in the Diamond League series.

Chopra recorded a historic win at the Diamond League Finals last year, bagging gold after winning silver at the World Championships, also last year, and emerging at the top in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.