‘Shiva Shakti!’: Anand Mahindra lauds Capt Shiva Chouhan, the first woman officer deployed in Siachen

In the chilling cold of winter, as many Indians were cooped inside their homes, Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army and her team of sappers were deployed at the Siachen Glacier post.

Chouhan, who is the first woman officer to get operationally deployed in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, is being celebrated all over India for breaking a glass ceiling. She was posted at the Siachen’s Kumar post, located at a height of 15,600 feet Monday. She will be leading a team of combat engineers for a period of three months.

On January 3, ANI posted a video of Captain Chouhan walking across the snow-covered glacier. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared this video and tweeted, “Shiva Shakti! We’re cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow.”

Shiva Shakti! We’re cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow. https://t.co/NzmGmaoCJ5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 3, 2023

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user wrote: “Wow great. Congrats Capt Shiva Chouhan. You have proved for serving Bharat Mata gender doesn’t become in between.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the captain in a tweet and wrote: “Excellent news! I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan.”

The Indian Army told ANI that Captain Chouhan went through a rigorous training regime at the Siachen Battle School and learned endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills.