Monday, August 16, 2021
Anand Mahindra shares message with video of man loading 32 bricks on head: ‘No one should have to do this’

Many informed the chairman of Mahindra Group that the video was an old one, which was shot in Africa back in 2017. It also triggered a discussion about labour laws and the risks involved in such work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2021 3:38:14 pm
Anand Mahindra has often sought help from his followers on social media to reach out to those in need. In his latest post, he tweeted a video of a worker skillfully loading and transporting bricks on his head. Admiring the man’s mastery, Mahindra asked netizens if they knew where the video was from and whether his employer could provide automation for the cumbersome task.

“No one should have to do such risky manual labour. But you have to admire this man for turning his drudgery into an art form. Does anyone know where this is from? Can his employers provide automation and also recognise his higher-order skills?” read the caption of the post, which features a man loading 32 bricks on a wooden plank placed on his head before transporting it.

Watch the video here:

With over 8 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for Mahindra’s tweet to go viral and be flooded with netizens responding to his query.

Many informed the chairman of Mahindra Group that the video was an old one, which was shot in Africa back in 2017. Some also posted links by YouTube page ‘Mining and Construction Equipment Guide Africa’ featuring the same video.

However, some also posted similar videos of manual labourers from various countries stacking several bricks on their heads. “Another one from Bangladesh… I think it’s common skills,” wrote another user.

The clip also triggered a discussion among netizens where many spoke about labour laws and the risks involved in such work.

