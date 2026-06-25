Kolkata street violinist who earns Rs 100 a day gets Anand Mahindra’s attention: ‘Would like to contribute’

Despite advancing age, deteriorating eyesight, and an ageing instrument, Bhagwan Mallick continues to play every evening on the streets of Kolkata.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 25, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Karnataka tourists swept Anand Mahindra Offers Help to Kolkata Violinist BGoa Baga Beach viral videoAfter losing his parents at a young age, Mallick carried forward a skill he had learned from his father, playing the violin.
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For most of his life, Bhagwan Mallick has been a familiar sight on Kolkata’s streets, violin in hand, playing melodies that have helped him make ends meet. This week, his story reached industrialist Anand Mahindra — and sparked a wave of support online.

Moved by the musician’s dedication, Mahindra shared the clip on X Wednesday and expressed a desire to help.

“I’d like to contribute, along with many others, who I know will be moved by his passion. The video didn’t seem to provide details of how and where,” Mahindra wrote.

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His post quickly drew responses from users who shared information about Mallick, helping connect well-wishers to the elderly artist.

A life of music and hardship

The story was originally highlighted in May by content creator Aradhana Chatterjee. Through her video, she introduced viewers to a man whose bond with music began in childhood.

After losing his parents at a young age, Mallick carried forward a skill he had learned from his father, playing the violin.

Over the years, that skill became his livelihood. Performing in public spaces was often the only way he could earn enough for daily necessities. Despite advancing age, deteriorating eyesight, and an ageing instrument that was barely holding together, he continued to play every evening.

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Mallick reportedly earns around Rs 100 a day and lives in a rented home with his wife, who frequently accompanies him while he performs.

 

Helping hands

In her post, Chatterjee said he could usually be found around New Town Bus Stand, the DLF subway and New Town Art Street between 5 pm and 11 pm.

Also Read | ‘This boy is very talented’: Anand Mahindra seeks to help young magician seen performing on Nainital’s streets

“If any cafe, event, gathering, or space would like to invite him to play, even temporarily, it could truly help him and mean a lot to him,” she wrote.

The appeal struck a chord. In an update shared on June 1, Chatterjee said supporters had raised Rs 1 lakh for Mallick and that she had also gifted him a new violin.

 

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What started as a simple effort to tell one musician’s story has since grown into a wave of goodwill, bringing long-overdue recognition to a man who has spent decades letting his music speak for him.

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