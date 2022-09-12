‘Charging not the biggest challenge’: Anand Mahindra on Kerala Police’s pollution fine on electric scooter

A Kerala man was left confused after he was fined by police for not having a pollution under control (PUC) certificate for his electric scooter. Electric vehicles are not required to have the certificate.

After the pictures of the challan and the electric scooter were widely circulated online, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted on September 11, “And you thought the biggest challenge to going electric was charging infrastructure? 🙄”.

The viral picture of the electronic challan shows that it was issued by Kerala Police on September 6 at Neelanchery in Malappuram district. The scooter owner, named Fasil K P, was fined Rs 250 for the offence of “Pollution Under Control Certificate not produced on demand”.

And you thought the biggest challenge to going electric was charging infrastructure? 🙄https://t.co/o6992kvXck — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2022

I belive the respective officier on the mission. The mission is indirectly asking for Pollution Under Control certificate to the whomever producing the electricity. As of now electricity production is not clean, it requires lot of coal and fossil fuel burning. — Suneel Yadkikar (@suneelyadkikar) September 11, 2022

Change is always difficult As a society we are still a very fond of paperwork and rubber stamps — Ruchit G Garg (@ruchitgarg) September 11, 2022

This reminds me of a time way back when I received a traffic violation challan for not wearing a seat belt – while I was driving my motorcycle. — Manu Mishra (@Manuspeak) September 11, 2022

Policemen were doing work from home 🤣🤣 — DFI Lite (@DfIlite) September 11, 2022

Ather electric scooter owner gets fined for not having a PUC certificate pic.twitter.com/9vcamJnLCc — RushLane (@rushlane) September 8, 2022

Sigh — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) September 8, 2022

Commenting on Mahindra’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This reminds me of a time way back when I received a traffic violation challan for not wearing a seat belt – while I was driving my motorcycle.” Another user wrote, “Technical problems can be solved by Engineers. No solution for bureaucratic problems however.”

Earlier a Twitter user tweeted tagging Tarun Mehta, chief executive of Ather Energy, which makes electric vehicles, “@tarunsmehta Can your address this to the mass media please? Looks like the government and its officials have no sense of understanding on EVs”. To this Mehta simply replied, “Sigh”.