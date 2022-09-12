scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

‘Charging not the biggest challenge’: Anand Mahindra on Kerala Police’s pollution fine on electric scooter

In India, electric vehicles do not require the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Pollution Under Control certificate, pollution violation chalan for electric scooter, driver of e scooter gets chalan for pollution certificate, Indian expressThe picture of the electronic challan shows that it was issued by Kerala Police on September 6 at Neelanchery in Malappuram district.

A Kerala man was left confused after he was fined by police for not having a pollution under control (PUC) certificate for his electric scooter. Electric vehicles are not required to have the certificate.

After the pictures of the challan and the electric scooter were widely circulated online, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted on September 11, “And you thought the biggest challenge to going electric was charging infrastructure? 🙄”.

ALSO READ |After Varun Dhawan’s e-challan, Twitterati share more VIP photos with Mumbai Police

The viral picture of the electronic challan shows that it was issued by Kerala Police on September 6 at Neelanchery in Malappuram district. The scooter owner, named Fasil K P, was fined Rs 250 for the offence of “Pollution Under Control Certificate not produced on demand”.

Commenting on Mahindra’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This reminds me of a time way back when I received a traffic violation challan for not wearing a seat belt – while I was driving my motorcycle.” Another user wrote, “Technical problems can be solved by Engineers. No solution for bureaucratic problems however.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...Premium
What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple co...

Earlier a Twitter user tweeted tagging Tarun Mehta, chief executive of Ather Energy, which makes electric vehicles, “@tarunsmehta Can your address this to the mass media please? Looks like the government and its officials have no sense of understanding on EVs”. To this Mehta simply replied, “Sigh”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:00:14 pm
Next Story

Brie Larson unsure about returning as Captain Marvel in the MCU: ‘Does anyone want me to do it again…?’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement