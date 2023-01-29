scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Anand Mahindra thinks this jet suit can transform rescue ops, but netizens have questions

The jet suit, intended to be used by paramedics, is being developed by Gravity Industries and UK-based Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Jet Suit ParamedicThe backpack-style suit can carry supplies up to 15 kg.
Anand Mahindra thinks this jet suit can transform rescue ops, but netizens have questions
Rescue operations in rocky or mountainous terrain are often marred by delays in reaching the injured party, with responders sometimes having to trek through treacherous areas to reach the spot. Helicopters, on the other hand, are often unable to find safe landing spots in steep locales.

In this context, tech company Gravity Industries and UK-based charity Great North Air Ambulance Service are developing a jet suit that can enable a paramedic to cover long distances and unwelcoming terrain within minutes and provide urgent care to those in need.

According to the website of the Great North Air Ambulance Service, the jet suit is supported by a 1,050-horsepower system that relies on five mini jet engines. It takes merely two minutes to wear the jet suit, and the backpack-style suit can carry supplies up to 15 kg.

On Friday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of the jet suit’s trial run that had taken place in September 2020. While tweeting the clip, he wrote, “Another futuristic mobility machine which won’t soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by @NDRFHQ”.

However, in the comments to Mahindra’s post, many people questioned the feasibility of the jet suit, considering limitations such as training paramedics to fly it and the ability of the suit to navigate bad weather conditions. Raising this argument, a Twitter user wrote, “Nice gadget, but most real mountain rescue ops take place in bad weather with strong wind and zero visibility if they don’t they use helicopters…”.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 11:14 IST
