scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Anand Mahindra in awe of 220-foot-long US-India flag in Boston

The US-India flag was flown as part of the India Day parade held to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, India parade boston, 220 feet US-India flag flown in sky, airplane unfurls 220 feet US-India Flag in Boston, Indian express

This year, Indian Independence Day was celebrated with much pomp and show, not just in India but overseas as well.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, shared a video that showed the giant US-India flag fluttering across the sky. The video was reportedly taken during the first-ever India Day celebrations in the US’s Boston, an event organised by the Federation of Indian Associations-New England to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

ALSO READ |Tamil Nadu miniature artist places Tricolour in his eye ahead of Independence Day

While retweeting the video which was posted on Twitter by Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, the business magnate wrote: “When I started college in Boston in ‘73, there was a small Indian population, just one Indian restaurant of any merit & classmates still asked the cliche questions about tigers & snakes in India. So you can understand how delighted I was to see this proud gathering!”

The video retweeted by Mahindra has so far gathered over one lakh views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “Feeling proud 💪I Love My India 🇮🇳”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

However, not all were impressed with the grand gesture. “Indians were largest Intl. group in my 2012 Masters class in Boston & the city is full of Indian businesses. That aside, India still has a lot to go in public health, education, poverty reduction & manufacturing. Too much sloganeering on 75th Independence day is unnecessary!!” another Twitter user argued.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 04:58:09 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: HMSI rolls out CB300F motorcycles from Vithalapur plant

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement