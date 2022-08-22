Anand Mahindra in awe of 220-foot-long US-India flag in Boston

This year, Indian Independence Day was celebrated with much pomp and show, not just in India but overseas as well.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, shared a video that showed the giant US-India flag fluttering across the sky. The video was reportedly taken during the first-ever India Day celebrations in the US’s Boston, an event organised by the Federation of Indian Associations-New England to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

While retweeting the video which was posted on Twitter by Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, the business magnate wrote: “When I started college in Boston in ‘73, there was a small Indian population, just one Indian restaurant of any merit & classmates still asked the cliche questions about tigers & snakes in India. So you can understand how delighted I was to see this proud gathering!”

When I started college in Boston in ‘73, there was a small Indian population, just one Indian restaurant of any merit & classmates still asked the cliche questions about tigers & snakes in India. So you can understand how delighted I was to see this proud gathering! https://t.co/9eTEAJf0OJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2022

Har ghar tiranga, in Boston 😉 — BROWN MINDS (@JAMBUDVIPA21) August 21, 2022

The world has changed from the 1970s drastically… and we Indians are subtly dominating it everywhere 😇 Jai Hind 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/BP2YLkX7JN — Dr Charuhas 🇮🇳 #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) August 21, 2022

Indians were largest Intl. group in my 2012 Masters class in Boston & the city is full of Indian businesses. That aside, India still has a lot to go in public health, education, poverty reduction & manufacturing. Too much sloganeering on 75th Independence day is unnecessary!! — Koushik Das (@KoushikDas79) August 21, 2022

Feeling proud 💪

I Love My India 🇮🇳 — Bijay Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BijayKu79632637) August 21, 2022

An American asked my Aunt whether India had any cars (around 1980s). She replied No as she got upset with the question. “We only keep elephants in our garages”! — Souri Misra (@souri888) August 21, 2022

The video retweeted by Mahindra has so far gathered over one lakh views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “Feeling proud 💪I Love My India 🇮🇳”.

However, not all were impressed with the grand gesture. “Indians were largest Intl. group in my 2012 Masters class in Boston & the city is full of Indian businesses. That aside, India still has a lot to go in public health, education, poverty reduction & manufacturing. Too much sloganeering on 75th Independence day is unnecessary!!” another Twitter user argued.