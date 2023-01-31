Anand Mahindra is impressed with worker’s quest for perfection as he lays concrete

In his latest tweet, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video that showed how a group of workers perfectly concretised the area near a manhole.

The undated video, which was oddly satisfying to watch, was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the name H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_).

Mahindra retweeted this video and wrote, “Successful results come from unrelenting attention to quality in the smallest details of your work. This man doesn’t need to read any management bibles on the pursuit of excellence. He could teach a course on that himself… #MondayMotivation”.

Appreciating the quality of work displayed by the unnamed workers in the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Excellent work by that finisher! Manholes and surface penetrations are often poorly done. Details are important!”.

Another person wrote, “Sir firstly he understood the importance of the manhole, secondly, he understood that the surface around the manhole needs to be obstruction free which in turn will keep the drainage system running without clogging & in turn his city will remain clean. Civic & common sense needs to prevail”.

Blue-collar workers such as those who are employed in construction and sanitation are often treated as unskilled workers, even though their work entails difficult manual labour and a skill set that is difficult to master.

This is not the first time that Mahindra has appreciated workers who show hard work and skill. In August 2021, he tweeted a video of a worker skillfully loading and transporting bricks on his head. In the tweet, Mahindra appreciated the workers for turning “his drudgery into an art form” but also argued that people should not be compelled to do such risky manual labour.