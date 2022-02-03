scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Anand Mahindra hires specially-abled man whose video went viral: ‘Everyone deserves a break’

Video of Birju Ram, a quadruple amputee, driving a customised van that was powered by a scooty engine, had caught the attention of the Mahindra Group's Chairman last year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 2:39:32 pm
anand mahindra, anand mahindra gives job to disabled delhi man, mahindra logictics hire disabled van driver, good news, indian expressThe thoughtful gesture by the businessman earned plaudits online.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra announced on Monday that a quadruple amputee whose customised van had caught the attention of the internet last year has been hired by one of the companies of Mahindra Group.

Video of the differently-abled man driving the customised van, powered by a scooty engine, had gone viral in 2021 and was also shared by the Mahindra Group’s Chairman. Not just the ingenuity of the vehicle designed for him specially, the man’s determination and grit to earn a living to support his family had moved Mahindra.

He tweeted that Mahindra Logistics Ltd. have hired the man residing in Delhi. Sharing photos of the man signing an agreement, Mahindra said the father-of-two has been employed at one of company’s EV charging yards in New Delhi.

After the video was shared on Twitter by him in late December, many tried to trace the differently abled man and subsequently some criticism also followed. However, moving past all negativity and ‘revelation’, Mahindra thanked staff at his company for coming to the aid of the man. “EVERYONE deserves a break,” he concluded.

“Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has,” he had said earlier. “Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?” he asked, in a bid to track the man and offer him a job.

As the news was shared, Mahindra earned plaudits online and many supported his idea of giving the man a job and not a donation, keeping in mind his integrity.

Earlier, Mahindra’s company also gifted a SUV to man who built jeep with scrap metal, in exchange of his creative four-wheeler.

