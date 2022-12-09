scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

‘Amazing’: Anand Mahindra has a business lesson, inspired by a resurrection plant

The Mahindra group chairman retweeted a video showing the dried plant getting rejuvenated and opening up its curls after exposure to water.

The Twitter handle Wonder of Science, which often shares fascinating content related to nature and science, noted that the plant can survive years of drought.
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared advice for businesspersons, but with a twist. Sharing a video featuring a resurrection plant, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweeted about building resilience in business strategy and survival during economically distressful times.

“Amazing. Can’t help thinking about the lesson for business. Build such resilience into your strategy and Organization that you can survive any economic ‘droughts’,” his tweet reads.

The video shows the dried plant in the form of a ball getting rejuvenated and opening up its curls with exposure to water. It quickly unfurls and greenish leaves can be seen.

The Twitter handle Wonder of Science, which often shares fascinating content related to nature and science, noted that the plant can survive years of drought. However, after exposure to moisture, it comes back to life. The scientific name of the plant is Selaginella lepidophylla.

Users were intrigued by the plant’s ability and marvelled at the power of nature. A user commented, “There is always a lot to learn from nature.” Another user wrote, “The amazing powers of nature.”

As per National Science Teaching Association in US, the plant is native to the Chihuahuan desert extending the borders of Mexico, Texas and New Mexico. The plant remains in a dormant state till it gets ample moisture to rejuvenate and reproduce. Under dry and inhospitable conditions, the plant returns to a dormant state and this ability has helped the species thrive for millions of years.

