‘Real Wonder Woman is here’: Harleen Deol’s epic catch leaves Anand Mahindra stunned

Indian women cricket team’s Harleen Deol enthralled cricket fans and netizens alike with her sensational catch against England, dismissing Amy Ellen Jones in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Displaying her athletics skills, Deol jumped across the boundary ropes, threw the ball inside, and again dived forward to complete one of the best catches ever taken in women’s cricket.

Deol’s jaw-dropping catch impressed many, including Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. Sharing the video of the catch on Twitter, Mahindra described Deol as the “real Wonder Woman”.

“Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real Wonder Woman is here,” Mahindra tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here… pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

The video has garnered over 2 million views after being shared on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Deol 🔥🔥 amazing catch. 👌👌 — Manjunath Naglikar (@manjunathn2) July 10, 2021

catch of the century — Nimish Inamdar (@iNIMISH) July 10, 2021

A catch is catching the nation’s imagination.

Inspiring stuff! — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) July 10, 2021

Got the goosebumps there! It will be one of those memorable ones. pic.twitter.com/y2jzFi6PX4 — Ameet M Desai (@ameetmdesai) July 10, 2021

Indian women’s team are also not lesser than men’s team. Young players have those fire inside them whether it’s Harleen or Rishabh pant. So glad to see this effort. Moment of tbe decade.💙 — Sagar Shiroya (@sagarshiroya21) July 10, 2021

Wow !!!

Never seen a catch taken like this in men’s cricket — Guryy 🇮🇳 (@shenguryy) July 10, 2021