Saturday, July 10, 2021
'Real Wonder Woman is here': Harleen Deol's epic catch leaves Anand Mahindra stunned

Displaying her athletics skills, Harleen Deol jumped across the boundary ropes, threw the ball inside, and again dived forward to complete one of the best catches ever taken in women’s cricket.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2021 9:37:45 pm
Anand Mahindra, Harleen Deol’s catch against England, Harleen Deol catch viral video, Anand Mahindra twitter, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsHarleen Deol's jaw-dropping catch impressed many, including Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Indian women cricket team’s Harleen Deol enthralled cricket fans and netizens alike with her sensational catch against England, dismissing Amy Ellen Jones in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Displaying her athletics skills, Deol jumped across the boundary ropes, threw the ball inside, and again dived forward to complete one of the best catches ever taken in women’s cricket.

Deol’s jaw-dropping catch impressed many, including Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. Sharing the video of the catch on Twitter, Mahindra described Deol as the “real Wonder Woman”.

“Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real Wonder Woman is here,” Mahindra tweeted.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 2 million views after being shared on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

