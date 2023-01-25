Anand Mahindra hails Sonam Wangchuk as ‘climate hero’ as he sets for five-day ‘climate fast’

Sonam Wangchuk, social reformer from Ladakh whose life inspired the character of Phunsuk Wangdu in Bollywood movie “3 Idiots”, has been hailed as a climate hero by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Sharing a clip of Wangchuk’s test run for his “climate fast” at Khardungla pass, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra praised him.

In the clip, Wangchuk is seen speaking to the camera at 11,500 feet. He is heard saying, “Hello world, I am up, it’s been -16.7 close to -17 with a wind chill factor maybe -20. I am alive and happily up. Thank you for all your support. This test went very well and not too uncomfortable, just a little cold at the feet and knees, but all fine and alive. Thank you and good morning.”

During the fast, he will be camping at the Khardungla summit at a height of 18,000 feet, where temperature will be minus 40 degree Celsius. During the fast, he will use hot water and electricity using solar panels and also a solar bed.

Internet users were inspired by his act and many appreciated his efforts. A user commented, “Yes,our government should seriously think about his region.he is an asset to our nation.” Another user wrote, “We need more men like @Wangchuk66sir!He is going on a fast from 26th jan for 4 days in protest for environmental protection and as an appeal to @narendramodi and central government!@anandmahindra can you help him?”

In an earlier video posted on YouTube, he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for climate mitigation, saying “All is not well in Ladakh.” Terming his address as

Ladakh ki Mann Ki Baat he raised concern over the melting of “world’s third pole” Himalayas. He also raised the questions like- “How can Asian countries survive without Tibetan glaciers and water? Nearly 2 billion people depend on Himalayan glaciers. What if they melt?” as per the text insert in the video.

As per ANI report, he cited studies suggesting the extinction of nearly 2/3 rd of the glaciers in Ladakh. “If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of. A study by Kashmir University has found that the glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a comparatively faster rate,” Wangchuk told ANI.

“It is my appeal to PM Modi to provide protection to Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from this industrial exploitation as it will impact and safeguard the lives and jobs of the people. However, I believe that besides the government, the people should also be equally concerned about climate change and look after the measures to mitigate it,” he added.