‘Perfect video to view on Holi’: Anand Mahindra flags Guntur chilli fields as tourism opportunity

Anand Mahindra marked Holi with a thoughtful message on social media, reflecting on India’s rich diversity. The industrialist shared an AI-generated artwork that portrayed different Indian states as vibrant colours blending seamlessly into a unified festive offering for Holi 2026.

Alongside the image, he wrote, “On Holi, colours don’t compete. They come together.” Emphasising the deeper meaning of the festival, Mahindra added that Holi serves as a joyful reminder of India’s true spirit, “many colours, one vibrant canvas,” before wishing everyone a Happy Holi.

Check out the Holi wish:

On Holi, colours don’t compete. They come together. This incredible festival is a cheerful reminder of what India has always been: many colours, one vibrant canvas. Happy Holi to everyone! pic.twitter.com/LlA8iRgEuA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2026

But Mahindra didn’t stop at sharing just an AI image. He also posted what he called “the perfect video to view on Holi,” noting that “the colours of India spring up in many different ways & surprise us.”

He then shared two videos from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. The aerial clips offer a top-down view of an Indian railway line, with vibrant sheets spread out on both sides of the tracks. Mahindra explained what the striking visuals actually show and why the location deserves attention.

“Chillis laid out for drying create an amazingly beautiful tapestry when seen from above. This is Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, which alone has a share of 15% in India’s chilli production. Can, & should AP turn this seasonal crop into a tourist attraction? It’s a winter harvest so the timing is right,” Mahindra wrote.

“I’ve never been, but I suspect the problem is that the beauty of the patterns may not be visible at ground level. Balloon rides? Curate performances of local music and dance at that time & create a festival? Other ideas? I know many will feel that it should be left free of potentially disruptive tourists. But that overlooks the opportunity for the local farmers and communities to supplement their incomes,” he added.

Watch the video:

The perfect video to view on Holi… Because the colours of India spring up in many different ways & surprise us. Chillis laid out for drying create an amazingly beautiful tapestry when seen from above. This is Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh which alone has a share of 15%… pic.twitter.com/QKUn1rbDm0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2026

The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of reactions from netizens in the comments section. One user wrote, “Guntur mirchi fields are already India’s natural Holi canvas. With the right planning, it can become a world-class agri-tourism festival supporting farmers and showcasing Andhra’s pride.”

Another suggested, “Guntur’s chilli fields are literally India’s fiery Holi from the skies! A ‘Guntur Mirchi Mela’ during harvest could be epic: drone-view hotspots, hot-air balloon rides over the red sea, local Kuchipudi + folk dance, chilli-tasting stalls, and farmer-led tours. Support locals, boost income, showcase Andhra pride, without crowds trampling fields.”

A third user added, “It really does look like a piece of art from above. If managed well, experiences like farm tours, local food and cultural events could create an extra income stream for farmers without disturbing the core activity. The key will be keeping it small, seasonal, and community-led.”