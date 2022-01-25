Anand Mahindra gifts SUV to man who built jeep with scrap metal

Time and again Anand Mahindra has supported innovators and creative minds, whose jugaad technology has left the world impressed. Now, keeping his words, he shared the news about how his company gifting a new vehicle to the Maharashtra blacksmith who had built a car by refurbishing old parts and with scrap metal.

Dattatraya Lohar from Devrashtre village caught attention of the Mahindra Group’s Chairman last month after a video of his iron car went viral. Lohar’s car, built from the scratch, powered by a two-wheeler engine, auto-rickshaw tyres, may have looked like a rugged jeep, but was effective enough to wow all online.

“I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange,” the business tycoon had tweeted saying local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle for flouting regulations.

As he had promised to preserve the man’s creation at Mahindra Research Valley, the tycoon Tuesday updated that the man accepted their offer and he was given a new SUV in exchange.

Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful. https://t.co/AswU4za6HT pic.twitter.com/xGtfDtl1K0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

“Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful,” he wrote sharing a few heartwarming images.

Photos showed Lohar along with his wife and children riding in their new family car.

As the video of his unusual vehicle went viral, the talented man had explained that he built the car for his children who wanted to ride a four-wheeler. However, owing to financial constraints, he couldn’t afford one.

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

“This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille,” the businessman had written sharing the video.

People on social media loved Mahindra’s gesture and said the man’s car surely would inspire many engineers in years to come to build something as innovative as his creation.

