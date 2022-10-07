‘Big day for me’: Anand Mahindra gets delivery of new Scorpio-N SUV, asks netizens to suggest names

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, is quite active on Twitter where he shares varied content ranging from inspirational messages to hilarious videos. On Friday, he shared something personal as he posted a photo with his brand-new car.

Dressed in formals and wearing shades, Mahindra took delivery of his new car, the recently launched Scorpio-N SUV. He asked netizens for help in naming the car. Mahindra is seen holding a bouquet of flowers next to a man who must be a sales executive. He bought a red Scorpio-N and it was garlanded with flowers as well, a custom followed by many Indians.

“Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!” Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome! pic.twitter.com/YI730Eo9uh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 7, 2022

Posted two hours ago, the tweet has already received more than 18,000 likes. Netizens, however, were left confused if Mahindra bought the car or the man posing next to him bought it and was being given the keys by the chairman himself.

“I first thought the person on the left purchased it and the keys are being handed over by @anandmahindra himself,” a Twitter user commented. Mahindra replied to the user and wrote, “Not today. Today I was being selfish…Can’t wait to get behind the wheel..”

“Call it Anuradha. The Nakshatra that is fully inside the Scorpio rashi,” suggested a netizen. “Now this is called leadership. The man who could have taken first delivery, but waited like the other customers. Small actions make big impact,” wrote another.

Some users replied to the tweet with memes.

“Name it “YOGENDRA” in rememberance of Grenadier Yogendra Sing Yadav.. As Mahindra Scorpios will be serving Indian army..it will be a fitting name to show respect to the Param Veer Chakra winner..” said yet another.

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants both in petrol and diesel with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions with prices starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).