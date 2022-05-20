scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

‘I’m still in Q’: Anand Mahindra’s funny response to Chirag Shetty about waiting for a new car leaves netizens in splits

The badminton player, while thanking the businessman for his congratulatory message on Thomas Cup, had quipped about how he is waiting for a new Mahindra car he has booked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 1:58:35 pm
anand mahindra, chirag shetty, thomas cup anand mahindra, chirag shetty mahindra car booked message, anand mahindra funny tweets, indian expressAnand Mahindra funny reply to the badminton star is winning the internet. (Express archive, Chirag Shetty/ Insgtagram)

When it comes to winning the internet through a sense of humour, it seems business tycoon Anand Mahindra is on a roll, one tweet at a time. This time, the Mahindra Group chairman had a candid answer for national badminton player Chirag Shetty, who too hoped to get his new Mahindra car delivered on time.

Mahindra has been showering praise on the Indian team winning the prestigious Thomas Cup recently. Getting nostalgic about how he grew up being mesmerised by famous Indonesian stars, he celebrated India’s victory claiming, “Apna Time Aa Gaya (Our time has come)”.

Also Read |This picture prompted Anand Mahindra to request a Shimla-inspired Lego set

Shetty replied to his tweet, thanking the businessman for his best wishes, and quipped: “I’ve booked an XUV700 recently. I hope I can get it soon!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Not one to pass any opportunity to join in the fun, the Mahindra Group chairman too played along while addressing the issue of backlogs and highlighting how he too is not exempted in the given situation.

Best of Express Premium

S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...Premium
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...
More Premium Stories >>

“Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP,” he replied, tagging a Mahindra official. But things turned hilarious when he added: “By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q!”

He also went on to explain how the global pandemic has severely affected the global supply chain and the “disruptions are plaguing all car companies” around the globe.

People on social media loved his candour, and how he had some fun with the sports personality, but at the same time, also politely addressed the complaint at hand.

Earlier this week, he also won the internet with a sassy reply when a Twitter user asked if his company can make cars for Rs 10,000.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement