‘I’m still in Q’: Anand Mahindra’s funny response to Chirag Shetty about waiting for a new car leaves netizens in splits

When it comes to winning the internet through a sense of humour, it seems business tycoon Anand Mahindra is on a roll, one tweet at a time. This time, the Mahindra Group chairman had a candid answer for national badminton player Chirag Shetty, who too hoped to get his new Mahindra car delivered on time.

Mahindra has been showering praise on the Indian team winning the prestigious Thomas Cup recently. Getting nostalgic about how he grew up being mesmerised by famous Indonesian stars, he celebrated India’s victory claiming, “Apna Time Aa Gaya (Our time has come)”.

Shetty replied to his tweet, thanking the businessman for his best wishes, and quipped: “I’ve booked an XUV700 recently. I hope I can get it soon!”

Not one to pass any opportunity to join in the fun, the Mahindra Group chairman too played along while addressing the issue of backlogs and highlighting how he too is not exempted in the given situation.

“Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP,” he replied, tagging a Mahindra official. But things turned hilarious when he added: “By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q!”

He also went on to explain how the global pandemic has severely affected the global supply chain and the “disruptions are plaguing all car companies” around the globe.

People on social media loved his candour, and how he had some fun with the sports personality, but at the same time, also politely addressed the complaint at hand.

Earlier this week, he also won the internet with a sassy reply when a Twitter user asked if his company can make cars for Rs 10,000.