Friday, Jan 06, 2023

‘Journey down memory lane’: Biz tycoon Anand Mahindra evokes nostalgia with video of yesteryear household items

The video showed images of items like cassette tapes, lanterns, old models of scooters, and even soaps.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, nostalgia videos, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Bajaj scooter, Filmfare magazine, indian expressThe video shared by Mahindra has received around 70,000 views.
'Journey down memory lane': Biz tycoon Anand Mahindra evokes nostalgia with video of yesteryear household items
With fast technological advancements, things that we use in our daily lives get replaced with newer and seemingly better alternatives. Sometimes, the once-popular yesteryear articles have much potential of evoking nostalgia.

Earlier today, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video that showed household items that were quite popular until a few decades ago but are now replaced by their newer variants. The video showed images of items like cassette tapes, lanterns, old models of scooters, and even soaps.

While sharing this video, the chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote, “What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum ”.

This video has so far over 68,000 views. Commenting on it, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, “Sir all this is available at Chor Bazar & Oshiwara market (Mumbai). We buy all this for our shoots from these very markets. .”.

Another person wrote, “Fortunate to have lived through those times when they were an indispensable part of our lives!”.

A Twitter user observed, “I am a millennial and I have used most of the displayed items. I believe the rate of technology adoption is also driven by how privileged/resourceful a community is! In rural Himalayan communities you can still spot a ton of these items – especially the 2 wheelers and lamps.”

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:38 IST
Big Stars in Small Leagues: Cristiano Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost

