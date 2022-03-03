‘What an idea’: Anand Mahindra endorses putting solar panels on highways for clean energy

Anand Mahindra has in the past promoted innovative solutions for persisting problems—from the construction of a “motorcycle wheelchair” to renewable energy solutions to mitigate the climate crisis. In his latest tweet, Mahindra has endorsed an idea for installing solar panels over a bicycle lane that runs between two highways.

The ingenious solution not only provides an installation area for solar panels but also shields cyclists from the sun and traffic. The plan has already been successfully implemented in South Korea.

Anand Mahindra shared the video, which was originally posted by climate change activist Mike Hudema, showcasing the solar panel covered bike lanes in South Korea. He captioned the video, “What an idea sirji… We have been doing similar things by covering canals, but this would substantially increase coverage. It’s worth looking at even if cyclists don’t use expressways…and who knows, maybe it’ll kick off a recreational cycling boom…”

The businessman also tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Some people pointed out that this idea will not only act as free real estate for installing solar panels but will also make roads safer for cyclists. “Safe cycle paths are not present in any big city that I have visited. Can’t say about Bangalore but not there in Bombay, Delhi or even Chandigarh. The designated paths that exist are hogged by motorcycles,” a user said.

However, another Twitter user highlighted that implementing such a plan in India will not be an easy feat considering some past instances where people have stolen and damaged solar panels installed on public property.