Anand Mahindra thinks this dosa server would win gold at ‘Waiter Productivity’ Olympics

Someone would think that working as a waiter would not require many skills, but a recent video shared by business magnate Anand Mahindra challenges this notion.

In the undated video, a waiter is seen carrying a tall tower of dosa plates from the kitchen to the serving area. He then proceeds to serve all these different types of dosas to different tables, while remembering who ordered what. This video of the waiter’s excellent balancing act was taken at Bengaluru’s famous South Indian restaurant, Vidyarthi Bhavan, which began as a small eatery that primarily catered to students in 1943.

While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, “We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event…”.

We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event… pic.twitter.com/2vVw7HCe8A — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2023

Appreciating the waiter’s efforts, a Twitter user wrote, “He’s got a good understanding of Physics and thermodynamics in how the plates are carefully placed both for balance and to prevent his hands from scalding”.

However, many people also questioned the hygiene standards shown in the video. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Doesn’t the first few dosas get cold water in the process? Might as well serve them hot without the bottom side of other plates touching the dosa.”

The official Twitter account of Vidyarthi Bhavan commented on Mahindra’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you @anandmahindra sir for tweeting about our waiter. All the waiters in our restaurant are trained for this. The whole batch of Dosays prepared would be carried by him to the customers at his table of service. Would like to take this opportunity to invite you to our place.”