Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Anand Mahindra does not want to travel on these ‘dangerous beautiful’ roads

The business magnate expressed his aversion to travel on roads like the Zojila Pass in Ladakh.

One would think that Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is someone who would love road travel, especially considering that his company is involved in the automobile business. However, earlier this week on Friday, the business magnate tweeted that there are a few ‘dangerous beautiful’ roads in India that he does not want to travel on.

While sharing a tweet thread, posted by a popular travel-centric Twitter page named Traveling Bharat, about “10 Most Dangerous Beautiful Roads in India”, Mahindra wrote, “Thank you @TravelingBharat for your amazing shares, many of which I RT & put on my bucket list…But there’s no way I’m visiting THIS road…I confess I don’t have the courage!”.

The list includes roads like Zojila Pass in Ladakh, Hindustan Tibet Highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley, the Zuluk Silk Route in Sikkim, Kolli Hills Road in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal, Taglang La Pass in Ladakh, Sangla Cliff Route in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Valley, Leh Manali Highway, Ooty Coonoor Hairpin Route in Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s Thamarassery Churam, and Roghi Cliff Road in Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ |Watch: Tired of pothole problems, MP residents party on the road in a unique protest

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, many netizens spoke about their adventurous experience of driving along these roads. Sharing his experience, a Twitter user wrote, “You have to do the Shimla – Manali Spiti circuit.. Its just so gorgeous.. Till date when I close my eyes I can feel the wind and feel like I am experiencing pure bliss of that place.. I did Shimla to Chandra tal to Manali the whole circuit in 11 days.. On bike :)”.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 10:59:12 am
