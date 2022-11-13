Anand Mahindra does not want to travel on these ‘dangerous beautiful’ roads

One would think that Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is someone who would love road travel, especially considering that his company is involved in the automobile business. However, earlier this week on Friday, the business magnate tweeted that there are a few ‘dangerous beautiful’ roads in India that he does not want to travel on.

While sharing a tweet thread, posted by a popular travel-centric Twitter page named Traveling Bharat, about “10 Most Dangerous Beautiful Roads in India”, Mahindra wrote, “Thank you @TravelingBharat for your amazing shares, many of which I RT & put on my bucket list…But there’s no way I’m visiting THIS road…I confess I don’t have the courage!”.

Thank you @TravelingBharat for your amazing shares, many of which I RT & put on my bucket list…But there’s no way I’m visiting THIS road…I confess I don’t have the courage! https://t.co/Ujx4AAnK4j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 11, 2022

Feeling proud we traveled almost all of them except in Sikkim..Till now…😍 pic.twitter.com/AqntPANt2k — Mahesh Vijayan (@vijayanmahesh) November 12, 2022

I have been to 7 places out of these 10.. All in north n north east.. N trust me my experience has been amazing 🙌🏻 — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) November 11, 2022

Traffic jam on Zojila Pass only happens if there’s any breakdown or landslide. Else traffic is smooth. Been there. Awesome experience. Plus there’s Zojila Tunnel under construction now as well. — Karthik Kumar (@darklordkk) November 11, 2022

To be honest, this is actually turning me off from visiting Leh-Ladakh. The traffic jam I would get stuck into would be a nightmare to get out of and would take hours! — Che0w Me0w (@deshbhkt_) November 11, 2022

Was not getting Leh to Delhi flight. Then had to take this Leh-Kargil-Srinagar road journey in a taxi innova. Journey of my life! — Anurag Bhardwaj (@aplubhardwaj) November 11, 2022

You have to do the Shimla – Manali Spiti circuit.. Its just so gorgeous.. Till date when I close my eyes I can feel the wind and feel like I am experiencing pure bliss of that place.. I did Shimla to Chandra tal to Manali the whole circuit in 11 days.. On bike :) — Ankit (@megeekynoob) November 12, 2022

The list includes roads like Zojila Pass in Ladakh, Hindustan Tibet Highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley, the Zuluk Silk Route in Sikkim, Kolli Hills Road in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal, Taglang La Pass in Ladakh, Sangla Cliff Route in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Valley, Leh Manali Highway, Ooty Coonoor Hairpin Route in Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s Thamarassery Churam, and Roghi Cliff Road in Himachal Pradesh.

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, many netizens spoke about their adventurous experience of driving along these roads. Sharing his experience, a Twitter user wrote, “You have to do the Shimla – Manali Spiti circuit.. Its just so gorgeous.. Till date when I close my eyes I can feel the wind and feel like I am experiencing pure bliss of that place.. I did Shimla to Chandra tal to Manali the whole circuit in 11 days.. On bike :)”.