Sunday, November 21, 2021
‘I never said that’: Anand Mahindra debunks fake quote with memes, netizens love it

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist not only threatened to take "legal action" for the fabricated quote but also promised to deal with such situation, bringing his A-game by sharing relatable memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 21, 2021 5:15:55 pm
anand mahindra, anand mahindra memes, anand mahindra fake news, anand mahindra fake news memes, viral news, indian express, funny newsThis was the second time this week, the business tycoon debunked fake information related to him.

Although a wide variety of information and news are available at our fingertips these days, it also makes us susceptible to believe in fake content. And business tycoon Anand Mahindra has tried to deal with all such stress with a dash of humour, and the internet is loving.

As the internet is full of quotes post, The Mahindra Group Chairman debunked one such quote shared on Instagram with his photo and name. “An average Indian man spends his day following women on social media, putting his hopes into sports teams and leaving his dreams in the hand of a politician that doesn’t care,” the post read falsely attributing it to him.

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist not only threatened to take “legal action” for the fabricated quot but also promised to deal with such situation, bringing his A-game by sharing relatable memes. He shared two — one featuring himself — and other with Arshad Warsi.

This is the second time this week, fake information about him have been circulating online. On Friday, Mahindra had rubbished a report which talked about how his new investment made him richer this year and that he’s sharing his “secret” with everybody. He expressed shock regarding a piece of fake news about his investment in cryptocurrency.

As he dealt with such fake news, people appreciated his sense of humour, with many joining him in the meme-fest to keep his sprits up while thanking him to clarifying.

However, this is not the first time this has been done. Earlier in September Ratan Tata too voiced his concern on seeing a falsely attributed quote doing rounds on social media, clarifying it wasn’t said by him.

