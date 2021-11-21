‘I never said that’: Anand Mahindra debunks fake quote with memes, netizens love it

Although a wide variety of information and news are available at our fingertips these days, it also makes us susceptible to believe in fake content. And business tycoon Anand Mahindra has tried to deal with all such stress with a dash of humour, and the internet is loving.

As the internet is full of quotes post, The Mahindra Group Chairman debunked one such quote shared on Instagram with his photo and name. “An average Indian man spends his day following women on social media, putting his hopes into sports teams and leaving his dreams in the hand of a politician that doesn’t care,” the post read falsely attributing it to him.

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist not only threatened to take “legal action” for the fabricated quot but also promised to deal with such situation, bringing his A-game by sharing relatable memes. He shared two — one featuring himself — and other with Arshad Warsi.

As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

This is the second time this week, fake information about him have been circulating online. On Friday, Mahindra had rubbished a report which talked about how his new investment made him richer this year and that he’s sharing his “secret” with everybody. He expressed shock regarding a piece of fake news about his investment in cryptocurrency.

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

As he dealt with such fake news, people appreciated his sense of humour, with many joining him in the meme-fest to keep his sprits up while thanking him to clarifying.

Misinformation is a million dollar industry , thanks for highlighting it for last few days , hope it creates awareness among leadership to keep a eye on it. — Venkat Madala (@venky4a) November 21, 2021

nice.. amazing stuff shutting down fake news .. legal counsel and memes https://t.co/hsRp8q4umx — Totes McGoats™ (@saptesh) November 21, 2021

However, this is not the first time this has been done. Earlier in September Ratan Tata too voiced his concern on seeing a falsely attributed quote doing rounds on social media, clarifying it wasn’t said by him.