scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Watch: Anand Mahindra shares cricket video, gets nostalgic about shaky TV visuals

In his latest tweet, the Mahindra Group chairman recalled how visuals on television used to be unsteady due to poor signal or voltage fluctuations.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Television in India, antenna voltage TV India, black and white TV, Indian Express

It has been decades since television was first introduced in India, in 1959. The earliest memories associated with TV that many people have are of small black-and-white screens and setting up the antenna to ensure smooth screening. The TV-watching experience used to include static disturbances caused by voltage fluctuations interrupting the viewing.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra group, shared a 10-second video that captured all these issues from those times. In fact, the video that Mahindra shared was an edited clip of a passage of play from the Test series between England and New Zealand earlier this year.

ALSO READ |‘Old is gold’: Video of a mashup of 90s’ ad jingles is winning the internet
 

However, for Mahindra, it was nostalgia-evoking. He wrote, “Cricket on Doordarshan whilst adjusting the antenna direction, in the good old days” Forwarded to me by a friend of my vintage. Well, maybe it was an antenna problem or maybe they were just better dancers in those days! ”.

Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote, “Not only antenna problem sir! Those days most of the houses have black and white TV and picture tube problems are very common.”

Many people pointed out that the clip shared by the business magnate is an edited video that mimics how TV used to be viewed. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “This video is not from that era but a doctored one from the recent past. Those days players didn’t have numbers on their jersey. The only exception was perhaps the Packer series (1977-79) but that was not telecast on Doordarshan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

Mahindra also encouraged people to add music to the ten-second clip and see if it syncs well with the video of cricketers who appear to be dancing due to the distorted visuals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:16:50 pm
Next Story

After Karnataka’s move to hike SC/ST quota, now Vokkaligas seek reservation hike to 12%

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement