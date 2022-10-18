Watch: Anand Mahindra shares cricket video, gets nostalgic about shaky TV visuals

It has been decades since television was first introduced in India, in 1959. The earliest memories associated with TV that many people have are of small black-and-white screens and setting up the antenna to ensure smooth screening. The TV-watching experience used to include static disturbances caused by voltage fluctuations interrupting the viewing.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra group, shared a 10-second video that captured all these issues from those times. In fact, the video that Mahindra shared was an edited clip of a passage of play from the Test series between England and New Zealand earlier this year.

However, for Mahindra, it was nostalgia-evoking. He wrote, “Cricket on Doordarshan whilst adjusting the antenna direction, in the good old days” Forwarded to me by a friend of my vintage. Well, maybe it was an antenna problem or maybe they were just better dancers in those days! ”.

Quite a funny video!! However, the test players in yester years never used to wear numbered apparel while playing. Moreover, bowler here is Jack Leach and batsman is Darryl Mitchell!! Guys from the current generation.

Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote, “Not only antenna problem sir! Those days most of the houses have black and white TV and picture tube problems are very common.”

Many people pointed out that the clip shared by the business magnate is an edited video that mimics how TV used to be viewed. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “This video is not from that era but a doctored one from the recent past. Those days players didn’t have numbers on their jersey. The only exception was perhaps the Packer series (1977-79) but that was not telecast on Doordarshan.”

Mahindra also encouraged people to add music to the ten-second clip and see if it syncs well with the video of cricketers who appear to be dancing due to the distorted visuals.