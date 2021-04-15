Anand Mahindra shares adorable dog video, says this is how he will celebrate end of Covid restrictions

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over four lakh views.

What would you do when all the restrictions imposed to curb the spike in Covid-19 cases are lifted? Ask Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

The industrialist shared a video of a dog on its first hike after being released from a shelter.

“Well, this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with (sic),” the business tycoon wrote on Twitter.

The video shows the pooch cautiously examining his environment before jumping in excitement.

Watch the video here:

Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with… pic.twitter.com/Rvbr1jg4K1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2021

Mahindra, sharing the video, said that he related to the dog’s new sense of freedom and this is how he will behave once the curfew is over.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over four lakh views.

The 65-year old’s tweet comes after several states in India, Including Delhi and Maharashtra issued fresh restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.