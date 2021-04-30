‘To the human race’: Anand Mahindra shares touching ad to spread positivity amid Covid-19 surge

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 7 lakh views.

As the second wave of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the country, business tycoon and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a heart-warming advertisement, in an attempt to spread hope and positivity among the people.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mahindra shared the ad, which was originally released by Coca-Cola in 2020 and dedicated it “to the human race”.The ad is a montage of all the front line workers, striving their every bit to survive the covid-19 pandemic.

“For all the scare mongering, there is also care mongering. For optimism is more contagious than any contagion. For everything that divides, the human spirit unites. Thank you for filling the glass with kindness and hope,” the ad says while showing scenarios of struggle across the world amid the pandemic.

Take a look here:

Optimism. A universal religion we can all belong to… Thank you Coca Cola pic.twitter.com/IAen8i4tCl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2021

The ad video delighted many on the internet and thanked Mahindra for spreading hope and joy during trying times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Hope is what keeps us going, thanks for reminding all of us… — Vasant Raj (@vasantraj1986) April 30, 2021

Thanks for spreading the positivity Sir! — TheLadyBird (@TheLadyBird7) April 29, 2021

Let’s follow this religion forever and be happy. — Vasif Borkar (@vasif1) April 29, 2021

Really awesome, a new kind of life for this generation — Srikanth (@Sreekanthbl007) April 29, 2021

Optimism, perseverance and opportunism are the pillars for our resilient life during the pandemic — Business | Money | Equity | Financial Freedom (@equity_business) April 29, 2021

Positivity is the best medicine ♥️ — janmenjay sahoo (@janmenjaysahoo1) April 30, 2021

Thank you for lifting our spirits by sharing this sir…..much needed..god bless you — tushaarkohli (@tushaarkohli) April 29, 2021

Lovely video…optimism is the basis of life — Arpana M (@m_arpana) April 29, 2021

Such a positive message during these difficult times. Thanks sir for sharing this. Thank you @CocaCola — PuneetM (@misrapuneet) April 29, 2021

The best of Humanity – Empathy & Compassion ❤ — Divyasree Padupalli (@DP_DivyaSree) April 29, 2021

Thanks for sharing sir… — Ashish Chaudhary (@twt_ashish) April 29, 2021

Nice positive video 😊👍 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Need of the present moment to remain resolutely positive and help others 🙏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) April 29, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over seven lakh views.