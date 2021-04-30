scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
‘To the human race’: Anand Mahindra shares touching ad to spread positivity amid Covid-19 surge

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mahindra shared the ad, which was originally released by Coca-Cola back in 2020 and dedicated it “to the human race”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 4:29:22 pm
Anand Mahindra, Coca Cola ad, COVID-19 second wave in India, Coronavirus updates, COVID-19 front line workers tribute video, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express newsSince being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 7 lakh views.

As the second wave of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the country, business tycoon and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a heart-warming advertisement, in an attempt to spread hope and positivity among the people.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mahindra shared the ad, which was originally released by Coca-Cola in 2020 and dedicated it “to the human race”.The ad is a montage of all the front line workers, striving their every bit to survive the covid-19 pandemic.

“For all the scare mongering, there is also care mongering. For optimism is more contagious than any contagion. For everything that divides, the human spirit unites. Thank you for filling the glass with kindness and hope,” the ad says while showing scenarios of struggle across the world amid the pandemic.

Take a look here:

The ad video delighted many on the internet and thanked Mahindra for spreading hope and joy during trying times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over seven lakh views.

