Twitter is thrilled to know Anand Mahindra was a backbencher, and sent up a meme storm

Reliving good old school days is something every grown-up wants to experience at least once. And business tycoon Anand Mahindra is no different. He recently posted a picture of him sitting in a classroom, but what got everyone talking online was the fact that he was on the last bench!

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Mahindra posted a throwback picture from when he had visited a school run by an NGO, Nanhi Kalli. “I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh, youthful outlook to the world around us,” he tweeted.

He also jokingly added that his “batteries are recharged the most” when he is in a classroom among students. Take a look at his picture here:

Today, on #NationalYouthDay, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh,youthful outlook to the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis.. pic.twitter.com/cXaWAQ7BTW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 12, 2022

As people were thrilled to see him beaming with joy among children, a Twitter user was surprised to note where he was sitting and remarked: “A backbencher?” Mahindra, who never fails to start an interesting conversation on the platform, replied: “Backbenchers always have the widest possible view of the class—and the Universe!”

Backbenchers always have the widest possible view of the class—and the Universe! 😊 https://t.co/u7uPBbwi38 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 12, 2022

Soon, his reply got many laughs online and also seems to have revived the 2019 desi trend: “backbencher memes”.

