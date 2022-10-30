Anand Mahindra casts doubt on artist who made 15 portraits at once

As many people struggle to make even one portrait, some artists are so gifted that they can ace multiple portraits at the same time. One such artist is Noor Jahan, whose video in which she simultaneously makes 15 portraits of Indian freedom fighters went viral.

A time-lapse video of her portrait-making skills was also shared by Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who offered to support her through scholarships if her skills are authenticated. However, many netizens have been casting doubts on her seemingly impossible skills.

ALSO READ | Watch: This artist from Libya can make six portraits at once

On Thursday, a Twitter user named Himanshu Baria (@Himanshu_Baria_) commented on Mahindra’s tweet about Noor Jahan and wrote, “Being an artist I have never understood this form of art. How can you draw different strokes without changing positions of the pens . I am also interested if any one can explain ”.

To this Mahindra replied and wrote, “Exactly what I can’t figure out. Seems against the laws of physics!”.

Being an artist I have never understood this form of art. How can you draw different strokes without changing positions of the pens . I am also interested if any one can explain ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/NAs6Aejad7 — HIMANSHU BARIA (@Himanshu_Baria_) October 27, 2022

Exactly what I can’t figure out. Seems against the laws of physics! https://t.co/qC08x07K52 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

Soon, the comment section had remarks from people who doubted whether the viral video was real or not. However, many people argued in Noor Jahan’s defence that some international artists have excelled in the craft of making several drawings at once using almost the same makeshift pen holder she seems to be using.

She doesn’t do all the portraits simultaneously but one portrait at a time. It’s a time-lapse video. There are a number of artists worldwide that do this type of artwork. https://t.co/5oI41rOb4X — ឵ (@rodonet) October 28, 2022

In 2021, Australian artist and YouTuber Josiah Alan Brooks—known as Jazza—posted an elaborate art tutorial in which he showed how he made four portraits at once. Eduardi Tsokolakyan, who has over two lakh followers on Instagram, is also known for making multiple portraits at the same time using the same style as employed by Noor Jahan.

In her YouTube channel, which has over lakh subscribers, Noor Jahan often documents her artist’s endeavours such as making live portraits of people and surprising them.