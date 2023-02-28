scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
‘Monday motivation’: Anand Mahindra shares story of boy who travelled all night to attend chess tournament

The child travelled all night, changed two buses, and then walked from the depot to reach the venue and took a nap before the match, Mahindra shared on Twitter.

The boy took a nap before his Chess match as he was tired from travelling all night to reach the venue.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing various kinds of inspirational stories on Twitter, in a ‘Monday motivation’ post shared the interesting story of a boy who wants to be the next Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian chess grandmaster.

Mahindra shared a photo of the child who fell asleep on a chair before a game of chess and the reason behind it is inspiring. The businessman shared that the photo is from a school chess competition that was held recently in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur.

The competition had 1,600 children from all over India and this boy travelled all night, changing two buses, and then walked from the depot, he wrote. Then he took a nap before the match and he wants to be the next Magnus, Mahindra said, and added that this boy was his “Monday motivation”.

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 49,000 likes.

“Things we can learn from children: push yourself, break boundaries. Totally, inspiring. All the best, champ,” commented a user. “Time to put money and motivation in other sports apart from Cricket. We will have tons of young dedicated Geniuses bringing glory to India,” said another.

“Each Chess player in India would relate easily to this. Being a chess parent for 7 yrs and running, I can vouch for the dedication, struggles & patience of chess kids & parents. Not at all an easy task to shine a bit extra in such a galaxy of talented stars,” shared a third. “Amazing determination to get to the tournament at any cost, but this is actually sad and unhealthy too. Chess in India has made strides but clearly needs more investment and attention. Getting to a tournament shouldn’t be an achievement in itself,” shared another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:37 IST
