Anand Mahindra shares hilarious video of boy dancing to anti-theft alarm, netizens have a good laugh

In the video, the boy is seen kicking a motorcycle when its anti-theft alarm goes off. Then, in sync with the alarm, he starts dancing. To cut the monotony, he changes his dance moves as and when the sound of the alarm shifts.

The boy then starts dancing, in sync to the theft alarm. he also remembers to change his moves, as and when the alarm tone changes.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for his wit online and collection of unusual content. One can stumble upon amusing, adorable and even empowering posts on his Twitter handle. This time Mahindra left his followers with a rib-tickling video of a boy dancing in sync with an anti-theft alarm.

On Twitter, Mahindra wrote: “Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun…”

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the video:

While most of the reactions appreciated the boy’s killer moves, others applauded Mahindra for sharing such unusual content.

