Anand Mahindra shares hilarious video of boy dancing to anti-theft alarm, netizens have a good laugh

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for his wit online and collection of unusual content. One can stumble upon amusing, adorable and even empowering posts on his Twitter handle. This time Mahindra left his followers with a rib-tickling video of a boy dancing in sync with an anti-theft alarm.

In the video, the boy is seen kicking a motorcycle when its anti-theft alarm goes off. Then, in sync with the alarm, he starts dancing. To cut the monotony, he changes his dance moves as and when the sound of the alarm shifts.

On Twitter, Mahindra wrote: “Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun…”

This is called life… — Anil Khatkar (@AnilKhatkar09) August 9, 2019

This is beyond hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 — Monica Waldia (@monicawaldia) August 9, 2019

Good one sir 👍 even I had a hearty laugh — KARTHIK🇮🇳 (@kartz2407) August 9, 2019

While most of the reactions appreciated the boy’s killer moves, others applauded Mahindra for sharing such unusual content.

Very nice pick sir! Congrats and wonder how you find them! It is a pleasure to read your tweets. I wonder how you find time for such escapades from your tiring professional pressure on time and energy! — Mahendra Agarwal (@Ramsewak) August 9, 2019

Ohh woww.. talent.. masti.. bachpan.. idea.. — Vaibhav Maheshwari • वैभव • ‏‎ویبھو (@Vaibhav_AAP) August 10, 2019

I really love childhood , awesome boy with amazing natural skills 😂😂😎 — Sandhu Sukh-Vinder (@MFantoosh) August 9, 2019

Hilarious, so in sync with the music. — Monica Kale (@Monica2566) August 9, 2019