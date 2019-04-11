Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra first sees a doughnut, then a vada in the first photo of black hole

When Mahindra claimed that the image reminded him of a doughnut, one Indian user expressed disappointment that it wasn't the beloved vada that came to mind!

The desi comparison started a hilarious conversation online.

The first picture of a black hole was among the most discussed topics on social media globally. While science enthusiasts were extremely excited about the historic photograph, it became the fodder of memes and jokes for others. And industrialist Anand Mahindra got a taste of just how seriously Indians took the matter.

“One of the theories of the origin of our Universe is that it was born out of a black hole… So in the end, we are all inheritors of an intergalactic dunkin donuts franchise,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on Twitter.

While many felt the comparison was a fair one, Ram Subramanian of Voice of Ram remarked, “The South Indian in me is upset that you did not consider using Giant Wada to be the genesis of our universe.”

Known for his wit on social media, Mahindra apologised for not giving humble vada due credit, and wrote, “A thousand apologies. Wada it is. And the cosmic soup is a giant Sambar bowl.”

Many Indian users agreed and some also said the photo reminded them of other things, included Doordarshan’s logo!

