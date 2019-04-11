Anand Mahindra first sees a doughnut, then a vada in the first photo of black hole

The first picture of a black hole was among the most discussed topics on social media globally. While science enthusiasts were extremely excited about the historic photograph, it became the fodder of memes and jokes for others. And industrialist Anand Mahindra got a taste of just how seriously Indians took the matter.

Advertising

When Mahindra claimed that the image reminded him of a doughnut, one Indian user expressed disappointment that it wasn’t the beloved vada that came to mind!

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra’s reply to man who asked ‘kitna deti hai?’ earns him praise

“One of the theories of the origin of our Universe is that it was born out of a black hole… So in the end, we are all inheritors of an intergalactic dunkin donuts franchise,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on Twitter.

One of the theories of the origin of our Universe is that it was born out of a black hole… So in the end, we are all inheritors of an intergalactic dunkin donuts franchise….😊 https://t.co/cpohkKPyJd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2019

While many felt the comparison was a fair one, Ram Subramanian of Voice of Ram remarked, “The South Indian in me is upset that you did not consider using Giant Wada to be the genesis of our universe.”

The South Indian in me is upset that you did not consider using Giant Wada to be the genesis of our universe. — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) April 10, 2019

Known for his wit on social media, Mahindra apologised for not giving humble vada due credit, and wrote, “A thousand apologies. Wada it is. And the cosmic soup is a giant Sambar bowl.”

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A thousand apologies. Wada it is. And the cosmic soup is a giant Sambar bowl. https://t.co/AHZB52IYvZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2019

Many Indian users agreed and some also said the photo reminded them of other things, included Doordarshan’s logo!

Can’t stop sharing this… I want my wada https://t.co/2kcAW651xd — Despicable me (@gpitchuka) April 11, 2019

If he an Iyer from Palakkad, then that bowl better contain Rasam !!!😄 — Prasad (@PrasadDuvvuri) April 11, 2019

Yes Sir. I can also see some Red Chutney sprinkled & over it some yellow Ghee which is fusing in slowly!🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Vishwakarma (@SanjayVW) April 11, 2019

Just that the Wada was dipped in radium, eh? https://t.co/Mvja72JdW3 — Dolby (@vroomgoyal) April 11, 2019

Coconut chutney being the Milky Way 😝 — Rohit (@rohitsLogic) April 11, 2019

As a small kid, I seriously thought the rotating Doordarshan logo was the genesis of this whole Universe and the epic music still reverberates in my ears! pic.twitter.com/AgnQ2l2iVN — Jai Hind (@VBUPIND) April 10, 2019

Yes Sir. I can also see some Red Chutney sprinkled & over it some yellow Ghee which is fusing in slowly!🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Vishwakarma (@SanjayVW) April 11, 2019