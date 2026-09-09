Anand Mahindra reacts to Bihar man parking Scorpio on roof: ‘Next level’

Sharing the video, Mahindra questioned whether the house could handle the SUV’s considerable weight.

An SUV has found perhaps the most unconventional parking spot ever — the rooftop of a house in Bihar. The bizarre sight, captured on camera, has gone viral, prompting industrialist Anand Mahindra to weigh in on the unusual parking solution.

Manoj Yadav’s family in Gopalganj decided to move his new Scorpio Classic, manufactured by Mahindra, to the second floor of their two-storey home. Yadav, who works in Israel, was away, and no one was home to drive the vehicle.

So, his family hired a crane and had the SUV lifted onto the house’s roof.

‘Please don’t try this at (your) home’

A video showing the operation quickly spread online and eventually caught Mahindra’s attention.