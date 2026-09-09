Anand Mahindra reacts to Bihar man parking Scorpio on roof: ‘Next level’

An SUV has found perhaps the most unconventional parking spot ever — the rooftop of a house in Bihar. The bizarre sight, captured on camera, has gone viral, prompting industrialist Anand Mahindra to weigh in on the unusual parking solution.
Manoj Yadav’s family in Gopalganj decided to move his new Scorpio Classic, manufactured by Mahindra, to the second floor of their two-storey home. Yadav, who works in Israel, was away, and no one was home to drive the vehicle.
So, his family hired a crane and had the SUV lifted onto the house’s roof.
A video showing the operation quickly spread online and eventually caught Mahindra’s attention.
Sharing the video, Mahindra joked about the unconventional parking arrangement. “Now that’s what you call taking parking to the next level,” he wrote.
Mahindra also made a playful reference to the Scorpio’s ability to handle challenging roads and terrain. But his post soon took a more serious turn as he questioned whether the house could handle the SUV’s considerable weight.
“Full marks for ingenuity and affection for the vehicle, but I confess I’m worried about whether that roof was designed to bear the weight,” he wrote.
He concluded with a straightforward warning to those watching the viral stunt: “Please don’t try this at (your) home!”
Now that’s what you call taking parking to the next level… 🙄
When Manoj Yadav of Gopalganj, who works in Israel, was left without anyone to drive his newly acquired Scorpio Classic, his family apparently decided that the safest parking spot was on the roof of their two-storey… pic.twitter.com/cGSUmmKohG
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2026
The post prompted plenty of reactions online, with users debating everything from the family’s attachment to the SUV to the safety of parking a car on a residential roof.
“Sir, don’t underestimate the ability of the common Bihari. The scorpio can still be stolen. It’s all possible in Bihar!!” one user commented.
“India’s civic sense and law and order situation being celebrated,” another wrote.
A third person took a more humorous view. “This is beyond ownership, it’s an emotional bond with his Scorpio. When the car becomes family, you don’t just park it… you protect it at any height!”
“For the sake of humanity, all Thars should be permanently parked on rooftops,” another user joked.