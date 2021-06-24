Anand Mahindra shares video of bear charging at bikers in Nilgiris, his cheeky suggestion wins internet

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 8 lakh views.

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter, sharing a terrifying video of a bear charging at a biker in Nilgiris. Mahindra also provided a cheeky suggestion to those in the situation, which is now winning the internet.

The video, presumably taken by the bikers, starts with a beautiful view of the high-range and the biker making his way along a road with tea gardens on both sides.

The man stops his bike after spotting three bear cubs on the road and decides to observe them from a distance. However, things take a nasty turn when one of them charges at the biker. The video abruptly ends, without giving any closure to the viewers.

Sharing the video, the Mahindra group chairman also suggested a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on the bikes, which prompted hilarious reactions online.

“Somewhere in the Nilgiris… Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush…To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes…”, Mahindra wrote, while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Take a look at the video here:

The video terrified many and expressed their concern over the biker's health. Other's also found Mahindra's cheeky suggestion to the Jawa motorcycles team hilarious.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 8 lakh views.