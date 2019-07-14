Anand Mahindra backs Anand Kumar’s claim he turned down offers of financial support; wins hearts online

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has been off to a decent start at the box-office, and more than the actor, it’s the real star behind the film whose story has kept us all hooked. The Vikas Bahl directorial is based on mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, who rose to fame coaching underprivileged kids in Bihar to crack IIT exams.

Advertising

However, soon after the film was announced, Kumar was accused of inflating his centre’s success rate and some of his former students even claimed he took money from other coaching centres — earning a lot more than he claims.

Kumar, who was also part of the film-making process, recently in an interview to news agency PTI addressed the controversy. Commenting on all the allegations, he said, “There are people who are talking negatively about me. When there was no film being made on my life there was no negativity but now there is.”

“I do not take any grant or donation from anyone. Our Prime Minister, corporators, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani or Anand Mahindra have offered donation but I haven’t accepted anything. I meet everyone but I do not take money from anyone. I only want to do good work in the field of education,” he stressed about receiving monetary help.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, business tycoon Anand Mahindra backed his claims and said although he met the teacher from Patna, the former “courteously declined” his offer of financial support. “I remain an admirer of how he’s changed the lives of so many,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote online.

Anand Kumar says in the article that he turned down my offer to fund his efforts. I confirm that when we met, he courteously declined my offer of financial support. I remain an admirer of how he’s changed the lives of so many. https://t.co/3Gn3V1Qdlp pic.twitter.com/fAFqYg6UtU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 13, 2019

The tweet got all the attention on the micro-blogging site and many came forward to praise both the Anand, for their humility and their contribution in their respective filed to take the country forward.

More Power to Anand Kumar- Who had the Courage & Conviction to Do That & Hats of to Anand Mahindra to Come Out & Acknowledge/Confirm a fact that Someone Denied his Offer!

Shows the Character of these 2 Gentlemen which is A Rare Find @anandmahindra #AnandKumar #RESPECT https://t.co/DYPW6Bb3CP — RJ Anmol (@rjanmol) July 14, 2019

I believe that all Anands are self believers and lead with examples https://t.co/d5R21TbmUI — Anand Prakash (@AnandPRA) July 14, 2019

It needs courage for both of you to accept the fact in media.. being humble is the key I guess.. https://t.co/GCKRKM31jz — Ashish K Singh (@kumarashish21) July 14, 2019

This guy is not motivated by the money. It’s a very rare thing to see in today’s education sector. There are many excellent teachers who turned into a businessman — Sanjay (@sanjunathany) July 13, 2019

very good gesture to openly confirm Anand Kumar turning down your offer 🙏 – transparency is plain humility but mostly falters at the ego hurdle — K G Surendran (@surendrankol) July 13, 2019

As much as it took Anand to side step the money and show strength of character, it is admirable for a person of your social stature to admit to it. Resonates well with a society needing heroes – 2 here! — Ajay Sethi (@ajaysethi1711) July 13, 2019

Sir your zeal to encourage talent is commendable, given your profile. 👏🏽🙏🏽 sincere admirer — Kiran Iyer (@Dr_Kiran_Iyer) July 13, 2019