Anand Mahindra backs Anand Kumar’s claim he turned down offers of financial support; wins hearts online

The tweet got all the attention on the micro-blogging site and many came forward to praise both the Anand, for their humility and their contribution in their respective filed to take the country forward.

Anand Mahindra backed Kumar’s claims and shared a photo of the duo on Twitter.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has been off to a decent start at the box-office, and more than the actor, it’s the real star behind the film whose story has kept us all hooked. The Vikas Bahl directorial is based on mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, who rose to fame coaching underprivileged kids in Bihar to crack IIT exams.

However, soon after the film was announced, Kumar was accused of inflating his centre’s success rate and some of his former students even claimed he took money from other coaching centres — earning a lot more than he claims.

Kumar, who was also part of the film-making process, recently in an interview to news agency PTI addressed the controversy. Commenting on all the allegations, he said, “There are people who are talking negatively about me. When there was no film being made on my life there was no negativity but now there is.”

“I do not take any grant or donation from anyone. Our Prime Minister, corporators, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani or Anand Mahindra have offered donation but I haven’t accepted anything. I meet everyone but I do not take money from anyone. I only want to do good work in the field of education,” he stressed about receiving monetary help.

Taking to Twitter, business tycoon Anand Mahindra backed his claims and said although he met the teacher from Patna, the former “courteously declined” his offer of financial support. “I remain an admirer of how he’s changed the lives of so many,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote online.

