scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
MUST READ

Anand Mahindra ‘awestruck’ by quadruple amputee, offers him a job

Anand Mahindra appreciated the man's grit and wrote, 'I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is grateful for what he has.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 28, 2021 2:00:20 pm
Disability, Inspirational, Anand Mahindra, Good news, Viral Video, Indian ExpressThe driver, who has deformed or missing limbs, explains how he starts the vehicle, controls speed, and changes directions.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a quadruple amputee from Delhi who refused to let his ‘disability’ define him. In the video, the man is seen driving a modified vehicle and explaining how he starts and manoeuvres it. An impressed Mahindra shared the video and offered him a job in his company.

The video has gone viral where the man is seen talking to two people who are inspired by his commitment to work despite physical boundaries. The man explains how he starts the vehicle, controls speed, and changes directions. He then says that has been driving like this for five years. “I have two kids, a wife, and an old father. I work for them,” he said and then added, “It’s all god’s grace” before driving off.

While sharing the video, Mahindra tagged Mahindra Logistics Ltd. and asked if the driver can be offered the position of Business Associate for last-mile delivery. To this, the official Twitter handle of the company replied that they are trying to track him.

Netizens have also offered many leads about the person. A YouTube video, made and shared by Sandeep Chaprana, shows how the above-mentioned driver, who identifies as Mohammad Aslam, customized a makeshift automobile so that it could meet his special needs. This video was shot in 2019.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for Mohammad Aslam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement