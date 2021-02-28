Architect impresses Anand Mahindra with mobile home built on auto-rickshaw

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 40,000 likes. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/ @mcanducci)

Chennai based architect Arun Prabhu NG was recently in the limelight after he converted an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home. Social media was flooded with praises for the man and now business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in, saying that he would like to work with him.

“Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile’,” Mahindra tweeted, sharing a post about Prabhu’s mobile home.

“I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?” he further wrote.

Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile.’ I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us? https://t.co/5459FtzVrZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2021

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 40,000 likes.

Project SOLO.01 is the brainchild of the 23-year-old founder of The Billboards Collective, a cross-disciplinary Design Studio based in India.

He created the portable house to build awareness among the public on small scale architecture and affordable housing.

The space is built to accommodate a bed, kitchen bathroom and workspace and is also fitted with a solar panel and water tank.