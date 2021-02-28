scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Architect impresses Anand Mahindra with mobile home built on auto-rickshaw

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra who shared a post about Arun Prabhu’s auto rickshaw mobile home on Twitter expressed his desire to work with him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2021 2:05:08 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra twitter, Auto rickshaw mobile home, Mobile home on auto-rickshaw, Auto rickshaw RV, Arun Prabhu NG auto-rickshaw mobile home, Chennai, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 40,000 likes. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/ @mcanducci)

Chennai based architect Arun Prabhu NG was recently in the limelight after he converted an auto-rickshaw into a mobile home. Social media was flooded with praises for the man and now business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in, saying that he would like to work with him.

“Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile’,” Mahindra tweeted, sharing a post about Prabhu’s mobile home.

“I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?” he further wrote.

Take a look here:

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 40,000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Project SOLO.01 is the brainchild of the 23-year-old founder of The Billboards Collective, a cross-disciplinary Design Studio based in India.

He created the portable house to build awareness among the public on small scale architecture and affordable housing.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The space is built to accommodate a bed, kitchen bathroom and workspace and is also fitted with a solar panel and water tank.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement