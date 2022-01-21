Anand Mahindra was an aspiring filmmaker once, was Mira Nair’s senior at Harvard

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra maybe one of the most successful business tycoons in the world. But when asked if he missed some other passion that he might have turned into a profession, his answer left all surprised: he wanted to be a filmmaker!

Sharing a post on throwback Thursday, the billionaire reminisced his college days when he was studying filmmaking. “Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college,” he wrote posting a black-and-white photo of himself from the 70s. “My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela,” he revealed.

However, he added the image shared by him wasn’t for Kumbh Mela but from a time when he was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. “Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using?” he posed a question to his followers.

The rare fact came to light as he answered questions on his old photo, where he said he too was a backbencher, leaving all thrilled online.

Mahindra, who went to study aboard after finishing school to pursue on degree in filmmaking and architecture from Harvard University, graduated magna cum laude in 1977. He the moved to business administration, completing his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

When jokingly someone asked if the candid shot was taken by Mira Nair, the renowned Indian filmmaker, who is also a Harvard alumni, he shared another interesting anecdote. Saying that Nair was his junior in college and belonged to “the same college film department”, Mahindra quipped: “She’s always kidded me that I ‘sold out to the establishment’ when I left film behind & went to Business School!”

Mahindra’s post got many talking online, who not only guessed the name of the camera, but also tried to find out what he was shooting in MP.

When a Twitter user commented that he must be documenting “Bhil Youth”, asking if he was in Jhabua District shooting during the Bhagoria festival, Mahindra concurred. “Right on all counts!! The name of the village was ‘Dahi’,” he added.

As netizens were thrilled to know about Mahindra’s passion in film making, may urged him to share old works and even encouraged him to follow his heart. “It’s never to late to chase your dream, why not start it again,” a person commented.