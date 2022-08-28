Anand Mahindra asks Nitin Gadkari to build ‘trunnel’ on rural roads, netizens share pictures

Trees on both sides of a road give a soothing effect during trips. Their shades provide respite from the scorching heat and a calming effect. Enamoured by a video showing a long array of trees on both sides of a road, industrialist Anand Mahindra has tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter asking him if trees can be planted on the rural roads being built.

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweaked the word “tunnel” and said he liked this “trunnel”. “I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?” tweeted Mahindra.

The clip shared by Mahindra is captured from a moving vehicle. The vehicle passes through a tarred road and a large number of trees are seen ahead. From a distance, it looks like it is dark beneath the shade of trees. However, as the vehicle passes through the canopy, it looks bright and the lush green trees give a visual treat.

According to Twitter user Biltek Plus, the video was captured from Surat Thani in Thailand. Prompted by Mahindra’s tweet, many users shared glimpses of such roads from India. A user commented, “Sir, there is a road between the Paunta Saheb and Dehradun, covered with trees, I drove many times though (through) it.” Another user wrote, “The maintenance during rain or heavy winds will be a major problem. Already most of the village roads didn’t have proper maintenance… This will be additional burden. And also possibility of accidents when the trees fell down.”