scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Anand Mahindra asks Nitin Gadkari to build ‘trunnel’ on rural roads, netizens share pictures

The clip shared by Mahindra is captured from a moving vehicle. The vehicle passes through a tarred road and a large number of trees are seen ahead.

Anand Mahindra, trees on both sides of road, Nitin Gadkari, viral video, trunnel, tunnel on road, indian expressThe chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweaked the word "tunnel" and said he liked this "trunnel".

Trees on both sides of a road give a soothing effect during trips. Their shades provide respite from the scorching heat and a calming effect. Enamoured by a video showing a long array of trees on both sides of a road, industrialist Anand Mahindra has tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter asking him if trees can be planted on the rural roads being built.

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweaked the word “tunnel” and said he liked this “trunnel”. “I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?” tweeted Mahindra.

The clip shared by Mahindra is captured from a moving vehicle. The vehicle passes through a tarred road and a large number of trees are seen ahead. From a distance, it looks like it is dark beneath the shade of trees. However, as the vehicle passes through the canopy, it looks bright and the lush green trees give a visual treat.

According to Twitter user Biltek Plus, the video was captured from Surat Thani in Thailand. Prompted by Mahindra’s tweet, many users shared glimpses of such roads from India. A user commented, “Sir, there is a road between the Paunta Saheb and Dehradun, covered with trees, I drove many times though (through) it.” Another user wrote, “The maintenance during rain or heavy winds will be a major problem. Already most of the village roads didn’t have proper maintenance… This will be additional burden. And also possibility of accidents when the trees fell down.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 12:36:18 pm
Next Story

Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'
Asia Cup

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhuj on Day 2 of Gujarat visit

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhuj on Day 2 of Gujarat visit

How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Over 40% of Ram temple construction work complete
Ayodhya

Over 40% of Ram temple construction work complete

Philips Sneaker Cleaner: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed
Tech Review

Philips Sneaker Cleaner: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement