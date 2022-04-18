‘What is your moonshot? ‘: Anand Mahindra asks for photos, netizens share amazing images

scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2022 1:57:41 pm
Anand Mahindra, full moon, full moon before Easter, Ramadan, full moon photos, full moon videos, indian expressAs netizens shared amazing photos of the moon from different parts of the world, Mahindra retweeted a few of them.

As stargazers across different parts of the world were mesmerised at the sight of the full moon over the weekend, business tycoon Anand Mahindra prompted netizens to share photographs of Earth’s satellite.

“Sunday is a day for imagining your pathway to the fulfilment of your dreams… What is your moonshot? #SundayDreams,” the Mahindra Group chairman wrote while sharing a photograph of the moon. The lit-up road seen in the photograph seems like the “road to the moon”.

The tweet posted on Sunday garnered more than 1,36,000 likes so far. As netizens shared amazing photos of the moon from different parts of the world, Mahindra retweeted a few of them.

Reuters also shared a clip of April’s full moon seen over Santiago, the capital of Chile. The celestial phenomenon, “Pink Moon”, is named after an American plant, pink phlox, that blooms in spring as per Reuters. The moon is also called Paschal Moon, as per Space.com.

The April full moon has significance in different cultures and different religious festivals, including Easter, Hanuman Jayanti, and Bak Poya, are observed on the day. Easter Sunday always falls on the first Sunday after the full moon. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is ongoing during the full moon and the fasting usually begins with April’s new moon.

Meanwhile, Hindus celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, the birth of Lord Hanuman, on the full moon day and Buddhists commemorate Buddha’s visit to Sri Lanka to resolve a conflict, Bak Poya, as per Space.com.

