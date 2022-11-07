Anand Mahindra shares dog video, asks followers to make T20 World Cup predictions

All cricket lovers in India are hooked to the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches. On Sunday, India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs and Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets to secure semifinal spots.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video of a dog and used it to ask for T20 World Cup predictions from his 9.9 million Twitter followers. In the undated video that he shared, a dog is seen oddly balancing itself between a wall and a tree. It appears that the dog is stretching and in the process peaking across the wall.

While sharing this video, the industrialist wrote, “I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw? ”.

I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw? 😊 pic.twitter.com/a5H5OPRiVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2022

— Saravana Prabu K.M. (@maski_sara) November 6, 2022

Sir look like all fix india n Pakistan in final …. because icc want to earn money 🤑 n this both team is hot in favour in cricket world so deffenatly both gonna play final 🙏🏻 — mvc (@mangeshchokshi1) November 6, 2022

I asked the same question from my dog #panther He said i love to see #INDvPAK ♥️ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L3YOzyiA4z — Kapilksharma (@itzkapz) November 6, 2022

The teams using which the broadcasters can mint money which they would have spent in getting those teams to the final as there were hardly any audience to watch even their home team matches. — chandrashekar (@shekar_gc) November 6, 2022

Replying to Mahindra’s tweet, a Twitter user jokingly wrote, “It couldn’t see much it seems Sir… But from what it could hear, it’s guessing Pakisthan is in the finals…Well, it’s just a guess though… Never know. My guess: India vs Pakistan”. Echoing a similar sentiment, another person remarked, “it saw/heard 2 neighbors arguing.. So cud be an india/pak final ”. [sic]

Anand Mahindra has often expressed his love for cricket publically. In January 2021, he gifted Mahindra Thar SUVs to six cricketers who played in the India-Australia Test series that India won.