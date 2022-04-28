‘That’s how to battle climate change’: Anand Mahindra appreciates India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra who often promotes environmental conservation on Twitter is delighted with Jammu and Kashmir’s Palli becoming India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’. “That’s how to battle climate change and become carbon neutral: Step by step, Panchayat by Panchayat…,” Mahindra tweeted. The Mahindra group chairman shared a photograph showing a large solar plant installed in the village.

The photo was initially posted by Erik Solheim, President of Green Belt and Road Institute. “Palli in Jammu and Kashmir becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’. The village shows the way to the country by becoming carbon neutral. A big solar plant provides the energy,” Solheim wrote.

The tweet posted on Wednesday has garnered more than 1,1300 likes so far. The tweet triggered a discussion on energy conservation. “Moving to solar energy & other renewable sources is true way forward for the energy sector,” commented a user.

Also look at India project green hands, Rally for rivers, Cauvery calling, Save soil campaign etc for sustaining environment. If don’t act, mother earth will be very cruel and then no pint complaining hot weather, freezing weather etc. — KP Mohan (@kpmohan1960) April 28, 2022

There could be alternate ways, some wind rich regions may adopt wind mills, some cattle rich regions may adopt biogas along with solar. Beaurocrats and local political leaders must plan for regional transformation through villages. Yes, Step by Step, Panchayat by Panchayat. — Siddhartha (@siddhartha0208) April 28, 2022

Moving to solar energy & other renewable sources is tue way forward for energy sector. #AtmanirbharBharat #sustainabledevelopment https://t.co/30yVw0J8bW — Prahlad #NadiAbhiyan #SaveSoil (@Prahladgoyal) April 27, 2022

Yes, step by step. Agreed. If the present proposal to produce power by non-conventional method is accomplished the next target may be saving the water and afforestation of trees. https://t.co/GQppVzBQu7 — Arun Banerjee (@aarun1954) April 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 500 KV solar plant to the village on April 24, as per a PTI report. It was installed in a record time of nearly three weeks and officials were quoted as saying by PTI that the solar panels will provide electricity to 340 houses. The entire cost of the project was Rs 2.75 crore. A total of 1,500 solar panels were installed in an area of 6,408 square metres. The electricity generated will be distributed to the village with a daily demand of 2,000 units.

Before this, Mahindra had endorsed the idea of installing solar panels over a bicycle lane that runs between two highways. From the construction of a “motorcycle wheelchair” to renewable energy solutions to mitigate the climate crisis, Mahindra has been promoting innovative solutions.