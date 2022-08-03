scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares quick solution to fix potholes, not all Indians agree

The American Road Patch was invented seven years ago.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 3:43:58 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Anand Mahindra American road patch, solution for potholes road patch, Indian ExpressThe American Road Patch is made of asphalt, polymer, and geosynthetic fibreglass.

Indian roads are often in need of constant repairs. However, the outdated repair methods usually take a long time, which stalls traffic and incurs high maintenance costs.

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, shared an innovative solution that can patch up road potholes in a short time.

Mahindra shared a video that showed a product called American Road Patch. It is a malleable cardboard-like structure made of asphalt, polymer and geosynthetic fibreglass.

One just has to put it over a pothole or a broken patch of the road and apply pressure on it. Soon, the road patch merges with the road and fills up the schism caused by the pothole or other obstructions. While Anand Mahindra admired this product and tweeted that it should be introduced in India, not many Indians were impressed.

Many people pointed out how potholes in India are very large and cannot be fixed with a fibreglass road patch. They also pointed out that the real problem with the bad state of Indian roads is not lack of the latest technology but corruption in the road construction work.

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user said, “Sir, Indian potholes exist so that contractors & politicians can make them, admire them & repair them. Again & again. All for a small pothole preservation fee of 25-40%. Surely you don’t want to deny them their paternal right & end their business with things like solutions?”.

Another person made a similar point and remarked, “Mr.Mahindra the problem here is not of innovation. When an expressway is damaged just after 5 days of PM of the country inaugurating it, then we need to fix the primary problem first.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:42:24 pm

