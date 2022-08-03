Anand Mahindra shares quick solution to fix potholes, not all Indians agree

Indian roads are often in need of constant repairs. However, the outdated repair methods usually take a long time, which stalls traffic and incurs high maintenance costs.

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, shared an innovative solution that can patch up road potholes in a short time.

Mahindra shared a video that showed a product called American Road Patch. It is a malleable cardboard-like structure made of asphalt, polymer and geosynthetic fibreglass.

One just has to put it over a pothole or a broken patch of the road and apply pressure on it. Soon, the road patch merges with the road and fills up the schism caused by the pothole or other obstructions. While Anand Mahindra admired this product and tweeted that it should be introduced in India, not many Indians were impressed.

I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto! pic.twitter.com/LkrAwIOP1x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2022

Iske liye tender hoga .

Fir thekedar iska gum kha jayega😅aur vo paise kaha jayega ye batane ka jarurat nai apne ko.🙈 — DEV GUPTA (@Devgupt50298778) August 3, 2022

Sir, in many places India has potholes the size of football fields.

There are roads in potholes, rather than the other way around. But still we should hope for the best.. — Kunal Bhatia (@kunalbhatia123) August 3, 2022

Agree over here on the solution, however situation in India’s most of the places is worst. Such solution will work on small path holes, not where the key road base itself is missing. If the contractor work properly, we may not face such issues. — Chetan Sakha (@csakha) August 3, 2022

Mr.Mahindra the problem here is not of innovation. When an expressway is damaged just after 5 days of PM of the country inaugurating it, then we need to fix the primary problem first. — Manoj Payal (@ManojPayal12) August 3, 2022

Sir,

First thing that comes to Mind… pic.twitter.com/opsMqV5G8y — Rajesh (@rajesh_j4u) August 3, 2022

Sir, Indian potholes exist so that contractors & politicians can make them, admire them & repair them. Again & again.

All for a small pothole preservation fee of 25-40%. Surely you don’t want to deny them their paternal right & end their business with things like solutions? — Santosh (@QuantumSpirited) August 3, 2022

Yes Sir…..Before that I wish our contractors learn the basics of professional road laying (Not NH which are top quality) and politicians learn how not to milk the system. Then we can adapt this technology. Otherwise this is good money after bad money. — Global Indian (@shankarven) August 3, 2022

Many people pointed out how potholes in India are very large and cannot be fixed with a fibreglass road patch. They also pointed out that the real problem with the bad state of Indian roads is not lack of the latest technology but corruption in the road construction work.

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user said, “Sir, Indian potholes exist so that contractors & politicians can make them, admire them & repair them. Again & again. All for a small pothole preservation fee of 25-40%. Surely you don’t want to deny them their paternal right & end their business with things like solutions?”.

Another person made a similar point and remarked, “Mr.Mahindra the problem here is not of innovation. When an expressway is damaged just after 5 days of PM of the country inaugurating it, then we need to fix the primary problem first.”